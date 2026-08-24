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Monday, August 24, 2026

U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Collapse

New 50% U.S. tariffs on about $20 billion of Canadian goods took effect Saturday ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/24

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Canada sees long trade war with U.S. that may last beyond midterms

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-- The Japan Times (@japantimes.co.jp) 8:35 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why does Pres Trump seem to be so focused upon punishing our long-term allies, and aligning with other autocrats like Pres Xi, Pres Putin and Leader Kim?


Why?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 12:33 AM | Reply

Taco Tuesday is only 4 days away.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-22 01:04 AM | Reply

"Gargh! Take that Canada! You and your stupid universal healthcare! Blargh! Why aren't you wasting billions of dollars attacking Iran for Israel? Pflargh! Stupid Canadian economy growing while we're sinking! Muslim lovers! Gargh!"


"FUNNY"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-22 01:55 AM | Reply

OK, please allow me to ask once again ...

Why does Pres Trump seem to be so focused upon punishing our long-term allies, and aligning with other autocrats like Pres Xi, Pres Putin and Leader Kim?

I mean, the border between the US and Canada is the longest non-militarized border in the world. imo, that is significant.

The US and Canada have always had friendly relations.

But now, Pres Trump seems to want to push Canada away.

What's the long-tern fate of NORAD in Pres Trump's strategy with Canada?

Oh wait, Pres Trump doesn't deal in strategies. Only whimsical, ~how do I benefit now~ thoughts.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 02:48 AM | Reply

Nothing collapsed.

Something collapsing would require it to be a legit process enacted in good faith by both parties.

I guarantee the Trump s*&^heaps were not acting in good faith.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-22 06:21 PM | Reply

The US and Canada have always had friendly relations.

Not in the 80s!

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-22 09:19 PM | Reply

---- off idiot

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-23 11:19 AM | Reply

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