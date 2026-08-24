U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Collapse

OK, please allow me to ask once again ...



Why does Pres Trump seem to be so focused upon punishing our long-term allies, and aligning with other autocrats like Pres Xi, Pres Putin and Leader Kim?



I mean, the border between the US and Canada is the longest non-militarized border in the world. imo, that is significant.



The US and Canada have always had friendly relations.



But now, Pres Trump seems to want to push Canada away.



What's the long-tern fate of NORAD in Pres Trump's strategy with Canada?



Oh wait, Pres Trump doesn't deal in strategies. Only whimsical, ~how do I benefit now~ thoughts.

