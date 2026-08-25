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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Rapid Spread of COVID Shuts Down School in Texas

The San Perlita Independent School District will close all school operations for two days due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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SanÂ Perlita Independent School District announced that all school operations would shut down Tuesday and Wednesday due to the "rapid spread ofÂ COVID 19."

[image or embed]

-- San Antonio Express-News (@expressnews.com) 4:20 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

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The San Perlita Independent School District will close all school operations for two days due to the rapid spread of COVID-19

The fat child rapist is a superspreader.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 03:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"rapid spread of COVID-19"

This is 100% Anthony Fauci's fault.
--Republicans

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-25 03:13 PM | Reply

The MAGA Plague, aka, the Red Death.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 04:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

wE'Re aLl gOnNa dIe!!!!!!!!!

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-25 05:39 PM | Reply

I bet most of them are not vaccinated. The rotten bastards

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-25 05:43 PM | Reply

Related?

COVID Shuts Down Louisiana School (August 21, 2026)
drudge.com

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 06:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

wE'Re aLl gOnNa dIe!!!!!!!!!

#4 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Just your kids, if they aren't already.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-25 06:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

wE'Re aLl gOnNa dIe!!!!!!!!!

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-25 05:39 PM | Reply

Go take your de-wormer, moron.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-25 07:06 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Go take your de-wormer, moron.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-25 07:06 PM | Reply | Flag:

Al of my peeps are still alive, moron.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-25 08:27 PM | Reply

@#9 ... [All] of my peeps are still alive ...

Aside from the "all of my peeps" aspect ...

And that matters, how, when looking at the Country?


What evidence does yer current trolling alias got?

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 08:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Meanwhile, schools in Texas and Louisiana are being closed because of COVID.

Schools being closed.

Schools.


#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 08:41 PM | Reply

I thought Covid was "Over".

Now it's obvious, it's Not.

Bummer, Man, like, Totally.

#12 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-25 08:59 PM | Reply

@#12 ... I thought ...

Your current alias is capable of thinking?

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 09:31 PM | Reply

Awesome

#14 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-08-25 11:23 PM | Reply

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