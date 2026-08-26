New Student Visas Dropped 23% in 2025

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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Countries impacted by Trump's travel ban are among those with the fewest student visas issued in 2025, though China and India, typically the two largest suppliers of international students to the U.S., were also hit hard.
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