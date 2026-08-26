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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

New Student Visas Dropped 23% in 2025

Countries impacted by Trump's travel ban are among those with the fewest student visas issued in 2025, though China and India, typically the two largest suppliers of international students to the U.S., were also hit hard.

Posted by retort at 01:54 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Our PhD student Kennedy Orwa, who studies applications of AI to health care, was hastily deported today to Kenya along with his 13-year-old son without opportunity to speak to legal counsel.

King 5 reports that he held a valid visa that was rescinded without explanation.[image or embed]

-- Carl T. Bergstrom (@carlbergstrom.com) 1:59 AM Â· Apr 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Good. Those are spots they can put black students in.

#1 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-08-26 02:31 PM | Reply

How's Trump U doing these days?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-26 02:33 PM | Reply

Fat turd dead yet? How's Mitch the petrified bitch?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:21 PM | Reply

Preventing student credit card debt

#4 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-08-26 05:59 PM | Reply

"he held a valid visa that was rescinded without explanation."

This is what I voted for.
Send the Blacks back to Africa.
--Boaz

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 06:06 PM | Reply

That's a lot of research projects that won't occur in the US. We are destroying our dominance in scientific achievement.

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 06:44 PM | Reply

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