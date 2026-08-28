Trump Brags About How Much Dolly Parton Liked Him

"President Donald Trump is claiming that the recently deceased country music legend Dolly Parton was a big fan of his, even though she made a point to support the LGBTQ community, proclaimed that Black lives mattered, and remained politically neutral throughout her life"never endorsing Trump.



"We all knew her so well. I knew her a little bit.... She really liked me," Trump said on The Glenn Beck Program Wednesday morning, suggesting that Parton never came out publicly in support of him because she would lose "20 percent of the fans."



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"Trump is using the death of a universally beloved artist as an opportunity to talk about himself. It's much easier to make claims about how someone felt or didn't feel once they're no longer here to make it known themselves.



And for what it's worth, nothing about Parton suggested some secret support for Trump. She was an outspoken advocate for the queer community and spoke out against a transgender ban in Tennessee in 2023, saying she just wanted everyone "to be treated good."



In 2020, she stated that "of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?" She was also vaccinated against Covid-19 and donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine."