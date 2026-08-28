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Friday, August 28, 2026

Trump Brags About How Much Dolly Parton Liked Him

Here Are the Facts Trump is claiming Dolly Parton was a secret fan of his. Nothing she said or advocated for gives that indication.

Posted by Corky at 09:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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Dolly Parton Dies at 80. Here Are 9 Ways She Changed America and the World for the Better. open.substack.com/pub/zeteo/p/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Zeteo (@zeteo.com) 9:39 AM Â· Aug 26, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"President Donald Trump is claiming that the recently deceased country music legend Dolly Parton was a big fan of his, even though she made a point to support the LGBTQ community, proclaimed that Black lives mattered, and remained politically neutral throughout her life"never endorsing Trump.

"We all knew her so well. I knew her a little bit.... She really liked me," Trump said on The Glenn Beck Program Wednesday morning, suggesting that Parton never came out publicly in support of him because she would lose "20 percent of the fans."

--

"Trump is using the death of a universally beloved artist as an opportunity to talk about himself. It's much easier to make claims about how someone felt or didn't feel once they're no longer here to make it known themselves.

And for what it's worth, nothing about Parton suggested some secret support for Trump. She was an outspoken advocate for the queer community and spoke out against a transgender ban in Tennessee in 2023, saying she just wanted everyone "to be treated good."

In 2020, she stated that "of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?" She was also vaccinated against Covid-19 and donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 04:30 PM | Reply

After my death, Trump will claim that I was a secret fan of his.

When Obama dies, Trump will reveal that he was also a secret fan.

The man is crazy. Pathetic and crazy.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 05:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump has come to realize that only dead people won't contradict him.

It's his safe space.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-26 05:09 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Trump is a ----------- ------.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 05:22 PM | Reply

Dolly Parton twice refused Trump's attempts to psychologically rape her and win her endorsement by standing close behind her and put a Presidential Medal of Whatever around her neck.

It was a proud moment for all Americans.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 06:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

She was also married to the same guy for a million years, and her husband, a businessman, stayed the hell out of the spotlight.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:23 PM | Reply

"Parton never came out publicly ... because she would lose '20 percent of the fans.'"

What's that about projection again?

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"We all knew her so well. I knew her a little bit.... She really liked me," Trump said on The Glenn Beck Program Wednesday morning, suggesting that Parton never came out publicly in support of him because she would lose "20 percent of the fans."

Trump makes everything about himself, like the narcissist he is. The sun revolves around Trump.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-26 07:32 PM | Reply

Trump has come to realize that only dead people won't contradict him.
It's his safe space.

#3 | Posted by Danforth

May he live long enough to see some posthumous memoirs. I hope they start next week.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:43 PM | Reply

When Obama dies, Trump will reveal that he was also a secret fan.
The man is crazy. Pathetic and crazy.

Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 05:08 PM

There is no way that orange sack of dementia is outliving Barrack unless of course if Obama were to get the Ivana treatment.

#10 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 11:00 AM | Reply

Donnie Dotard always makes whatever it is all about him.

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 12:29 AM | Reply

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