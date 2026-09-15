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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Mitch McConnell Returns to US Senate

Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate on Monday, ending a months-long medical absence.

Posted by Corky at 03:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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Safe to say the people of Kentucky are not being represented properly

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 10:05 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He looked so life like too.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-15 08:00 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

He looked so life like too.

#1 | POSTED BY NIXON AT

The flesh has been allowed to soak in parafin.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 09:54 AM | Reply

Whoever made that animatronic Mitch so fast should be commended.

Should have given him more than one facial expression though.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-15 10:01 AM | Reply

Mitch is the model for how the White House mafia will deal with Trump, and the country, after he has the Big One.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 10:41 AM | Reply

Why?

Retiring was the best (and most difficult) decision I have ever made. I easily added ten years to my life that day.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 10:59 AM | Reply

"Whoever made that animatronic Mitch so fast should be commended."

Disney World has its animatronic "Hall of Presidents"

With Fetterman and now McConnell, Congress will soon have its "Hall of MAGAbots"

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 11:53 AM | Reply

@#1 ... He looked so life like too. ...

I saw one report indicating that only still pictures were allowed during his appearance. No videos.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 12:18 PM | Reply

Poster child for either term limits or n age limit / mandatory retirement age in government.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-15 12:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Poster child for either term limits or n age limit / mandatory retirement age in government.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-15 12:38 PM | Reply | Flag:

Power and money go hand in hand.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-15 02:25 PM | Reply

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