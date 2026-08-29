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Saturday, August 29, 2026

More Than 54,000 Pounds of Jasmine Rice Have Been Recalled

As of this week, 54,648 pounds of Lundberg Family Farms jasmine white rice have been recalled.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/29

Status: user

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RFK Jr and Brooke Rollins having oversight of our food supply along with toilet paper prices going up from the trade war with Canada feels like a perfect storm.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 9:40 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas: "We have the safest food supply in the world."

Eat this Dummkopf Trumpf, RFK Jr, and Kyle Diamantas!


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 05:52 AM | Reply

"As Delish reported back in April, the affected rice products were recalled due to the possible presence of foreign material. However, specifics on what that material is have still not been provided (although common offenders include stones, wood, metal, and plastic)."

Four months later, still dunno why?
Raccoon pizzles? Bear juice? Nails? Gunpowder?
Transparency?
Pffffft!

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 06:19 AM | Reply

Preznit Diarrhea Lettuce proves once again how great it is to deregulate everything into incompetence.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 08:31 AM | Reply

54000 pounds of rice? Some Walmarts probably sell that much in a month.

Where was it grown? It's rice, for godsake. Factory farming manage to screw that up?

"due to the possible presence of foreign material."

Damn open borders.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-27 10:50 AM | Reply

@#4 ... Where was it grown? ...

From the summary, "Lundberg Family Farms jasmine white rice have been recalled."

www.lundberg.com

The About page - Farming practices...
help.lundberg.com

... Does all of your rice come from California?

More than 90% of our rice comes from California, where our family has been farming for four generations. When the available rice supply in California is not sufficient to meet demand, we work with trusted farmers in the Southern United States, Minnesota, Italy, Argentina, and Thailand whose high standards for quality and sustainability are consistent with ours.

Where do you source your rice from?

Packaged Rice: All the rice in our 1 lb., 2 lb., 4 lb., 10 lb., and 12 lb. packages is grown in California, with the exception of Wild Blend, which contains rice grown in the US (outside of California) and the Sustainable Arborio, which contains rice grown in Italy. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 03:46 PM | Reply

US FDA farm inspectors?

Do they still exist after Pres Trump's DOGE?


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 08:33 PM | Reply

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