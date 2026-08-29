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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Republicans Privately Worry that 'Trumpapalooza' Convention will be a Bust

President Donald Trump has touted his one-of-a-kind midterm convention as the spectacle his party needs ...

Posted by Corky at 10:30 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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President Trump is enduring a difficult summer in public opinion polls, with his falling approval rating deepening concerns for Republicans that they could lose the House and Senate majorities this fall.

[image or embed]

-- The Hill (@thehill.com) 4:00 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Speaking of a, 'bust' (best Groucho smile), MTG was flabbergasted to find her name on the Speakers List... and thought it was hilarious.

Her response is about a minute into this vid, and it's way too good to miss:

www.youtube.com

MeidasTouch

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-28 10:56 AM | Reply

Have the escort services been prepped?

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 10:57 AM | Reply

#3

Yes! G. Max has been granted Temporary Release to run Child Services.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-28 11:11 AM | Reply

This Republican convention in Texas is simply going to remind everyone here that he is ruining the ranching industry, among many other things.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-28 11:47 AM | Reply

Grindr is pumping up their servers.

#5 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-08-28 11:48 AM | Reply

and the wisdom of diverting candidates from their districts just weeks out from Election Day.

Are they even in their districts meeting constituents?

My former Rep (Ann Wagner) was only ever in district at planned/orchestrated events with vetted, highly controlled audiences, and that was maybe a handful of times a year.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 12:52 PM | Reply

And then there's the overarching fear " that an event once dubbed "Trumpapalooza" will indeed end up being far more about promoting the president than the candidates who are actually on the ballot.

These idiots are sooooo close to getting it.

But they probably won't. They'll still go on with this farce to show their subservience and supreme cuck status to Daddy Trump then repeat the excuses and lies the administration pushes out to explain away the abysmal attendance and impact.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 12:54 PM | Reply

"Trumpapalooza" will indeed end up being far more about promoting the president than the candidates who are actually on the ballot.

When the only important political fact about the candidates is that they are loyal to Trump, I am not quite seeing why this is a concern.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-28 12:56 PM | Reply

I feel bad for the political reporters who'll have to watch 100% of this dreck.

Whatever you do, don't be near a b*llshhhhhit meter; that thing'll be exploding every 10-15 seconds.

#9 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-28 01:01 PM | Reply

Lame Duck Don... that's got a nice ring to it!

Being loyal to DJT is slowly going out of style, even in in Texas. He's underwater even with MAGA now; he has less support nationally than the 35 percent that make up the Base.

"National Underwater Status: A Reuters/Ipsos survey recorded his approval at 33%, with 64% of Americans disapproving of his performance. Other aggregators like The Economist/YouGov tracker peg his net approval rating at -26 points.

The MAGA Base & Republican Softening: While he has not completely lost his core base, significant cracks have appeared.

A Marquette Law Poll revealed that his approval among registered Republicans slipped below 80% for the first time in his second term, dropping to 78%. NBC and Pew tracking similarly report that "strong approval" among self-identified MAGA Republicans has eroded by roughly 8 percentage."

www.google.com

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-28 01:09 PM | Reply

The electorate has spoiled on Trump. His culture wars aren't winning them back when so many have lost healthcare and can't afford to feed their families.

#11 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-28 01:42 PM | Reply

Loserpalooza

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 02:39 PM | Reply

Trumpaloozer

#13 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-28 03:21 PM | Reply

"Trumpaloozer"
~Doc Sarvis

You win the internet today!

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-28 03:27 PM | Reply

Is it sprayed gold?

#15 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-28 03:42 PM | Reply

FTA: The GOP chose Texas because they had the ability to host this disaster.

Enjoy the recalled beef, Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome (TDS), random shootings, measles, mosquitoes, and toxic polluted air.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party shows their true colors.

The DNC leadership can't decide where to hold their 2028 national convention (Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc).

Inexplicably, NYC (with Madison Square Garden and the Jacob Javitz Center, as well as other world class facilities), doesn't emerge as a potential convention site in their private discussions.


"FUNNY"

#16 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 03:42 PM | Reply

2 million people are expected to turn out but only ~20,000 will show up because vandals will have torn 350 mile long holes in the floor of the venue beforehand.

Expect rapidly propagating intellectual algae and plenty of explosive MAGAt diarrhea from the mouths of the usual suspects.

#17 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-28 09:04 PM | Reply

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