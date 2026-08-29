Republicans Privately Worry that 'Trumpapalooza' Convention will be a Bust

Lame Duck Don... that's got a nice ring to it!



Being loyal to DJT is slowly going out of style, even in in Texas. He's underwater even with MAGA now; he has less support nationally than the 35 percent that make up the Base.



"National Underwater Status: A Reuters/Ipsos survey recorded his approval at 33%, with 64% of Americans disapproving of his performance. Other aggregators like The Economist/YouGov tracker peg his net approval rating at -26 points.



The MAGA Base & Republican Softening: While he has not completely lost his core base, significant cracks have appeared.



A Marquette Law Poll revealed that his approval among registered Republicans slipped below 80% for the first time in his second term, dropping to 78%. NBC and Pew tracking similarly report that "strong approval" among self-identified MAGA Republicans has eroded by roughly 8 percentage."



www.google.com

