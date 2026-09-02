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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Trump Says US Has Deal to Control Venezuela's Oil

The US has reached a deal with Venezuela to control more than 65 billion barrels of its proven oil reserves, President Donald Trump announced.

Posted by REDIAL at 11:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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As I expected, Trump will not be replacing oil he took out of the SPR because of his Iran War with any oil from Venezuela. Another con from America's Huckster.

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-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 4:41 PM Â· Aug 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Control" = "Steal"

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-29 05:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Thank you, Mr President, sir! Your check is in the mail!" - Chevron

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 11:48 PM | Reply

Just like "vandals" defaced the Reflecting Pool.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 12:01 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Trump says..."

So it's a lie?

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-03 12:28 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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