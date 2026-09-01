Bending the Knee at Yale

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Tuesday, September 01, 2026
Saul Austerlitz, Liberal Currents: [I]t does not require a JD degree from Yale to be aware that Donald Trump's word is worthless, and that reaching an agreement with him will be a permanent brand of shame on any person or institution that chooses to do so. How did so many of the world's most accomplished people become so exceptionally foolish, short-sighted, and cowardly?
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I do not trust people with great power anymore because they have demonstrated, again and again and again, that very few of them have the will or the desire to hold the line against American tyranny.
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