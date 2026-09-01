Bending the Knee at Yale

fta... "They will be protected from harm. Memories are short and their institutions will carry on as if they had never held the door open for authoritarian goons."



Summer 2015 took my son up (over?) to Harvard... there was a pile of long discarded t-shirts at the "free rummage" for dormies...



A big untouched bunch had a screen print of Bush Jr. looking a lot like Alfred E. Newman with the slogan "Blame it on Yale"