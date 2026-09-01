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Tuesday, September 01, 2026

Bending the Knee at Yale

Saul Austerlitz, Liberal Currents: [I]t does not require a JD degree from Yale to be aware that Donald Trump's word is worthless, and that reaching an agreement with him will be a permanent brand of shame on any person or institution that chooses to do so. How did so many of the world's most accomplished people become so exceptionally foolish, short-sighted, and cowardly?

Posted by retort at 08:17 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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I do not trust people with great power anymore because they have demonstrated, again and again and again, that very few of them have the will or the desire to hold the line against American tyranny.

Comments

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Yale: A former Ivy League college turned into a liberal toilet. We all know.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:46 PM | Reply

I also know you need me

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-01 09:46 PM | Reply

Posted by lfthndturds

LOL!!!!!!!

Fug off, garbage brain.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-01 10:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yale invests in and finances genocide.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-01 10:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

fta... "They will be protected from harm. Memories are short and their institutions will carry on as if they had never held the door open for authoritarian goons."

Summer 2015 took my son up (over?) to Harvard... there was a pile of long discarded t-shirts at the "free rummage" for dormies...

A big untouched bunch had a screen print of Bush Jr. looking a lot like Alfred E. Newman with the slogan "Blame it on Yale"

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-01 11:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

A dude chats up a blonde coed in a bar during spring break

"Where do you go to school"

"Misssssississsssippi State," she drawls in an accent dripping in molasses & magnolia.

She asks him, "Where do you go to school"

"Yale"

WHERE DO YOU GO TO SCHOOL?! she yells

#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 02:17 AM | Reply

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