Putin Pledges Support to Iran

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He added: "This shows that our relationship is a strategic relationship; it is not an ordinary relationship."



- Putin admires Iran courage' -



Putin said that Russia was "trying to provide you with the assistance you need."



"We admire your courage and resilience in the fight for your national interests," the Russian leader said, according to Russian media.



"Despite the military and political situation, we are maintaining the momentum of our trade and economic relations from last year," he added. ...