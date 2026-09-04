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Friday, September 04, 2026

Putin Pledges Support to Iran

Russia and Iran -- two of the most sanctioned countries in the world -- have massively deepened their military and trade ties during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Posted by Corky at 09:31 PM | 40 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Russia pledges support to Iran amid war with US. "During this difficult time, we are trying to provide you with the assistance you need," Putin told Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sept. 1.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 4:57 AM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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More from the cited article ...

... [Pezeshkian] later met Putin, telling him: "We appreciate and thank you for your positions at every stage."

He added: "This shows that our relationship is a strategic relationship; it is not an ordinary relationship."

- Putin admires Iran courage' -

Putin said that Russia was "trying to provide you with the assistance you need."

"We admire your courage and resilience in the fight for your national interests," the Russian leader said, according to Russian media.

"Despite the military and political situation, we are maintaining the momentum of our trade and economic relations from last year," he added. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 08:17 PM | Reply

The headline is from this paywalled story:

www.washingtonpost.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 08:19 PM | Reply

Non-paywall version ...

Putin pledges support to Iran, rallies leaders to challenge U.S.
www.spokesman.com

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 08:26 PM | Reply

I think that Donald Trump will handle this by tearing down the Lincoln Memorial.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 08:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

I am sick and tired watching the world burn so that a trio of three 70+ year old men can stay out of prison.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 08:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

I think that we are all wondering when Trump will pledge his support to Iran?

If you think that such an idea seems crazy, let's talk.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 08:38 AM | Reply

-I think that Donald Trump will handle this by tearing down the Lincoln Memorial.

"The insight just drips from this guy"

-Danforth

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 08:50 AM | Reply

"The insight just drips from this guy"

Yes. Cleaning it up is quite the chore.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 09:36 AM | Reply

Donald Trump destroys things out of the same motivation as building them: vainglory.

There was a Romanian dictator not that long ago who demolished most of the old city in his capital for the same reason. Well, his people never forgave him and as soon as they could shot him dead, along with his wife.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 09:48 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ceau'escu "Executed for remodeling!"

Zed, for ----- sake.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 10:01 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Definitely not the Socialist Genocide that killed 60,000 Romanians directly.

"We want food and heating!", "We want our money!", "We want food for the children!", "We want light and heat!" and "We want bread without a card!"

The actual protest slogans of those that went on to put a bullet in him.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 10:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"Executed for remodeling!"

#10 | POSTED BY SITZKRIEG

Willful destruction of the national heritage.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 10:07 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Treating the least important charge as the most important doesn't help your argument. He was executed for Genocide.

#13 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 10:11 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

This is what I call a refresher thread.

One meant not to inform about something new, but to refresh and recycle an old outrage, in order to renew the outrage of the dickpickles because it needed its fix.

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-02 10:19 AM | Reply

"The insight just drips from this guy"

You would've had the same complaint if the prediction was about the east wing.

Zed simply assumes Trump has no moral baseline. I've yet to see him wrong.

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 10:37 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 3

dickpickles

#14 | Posted by oneironaut

When did you discover that pickles look like dicks?

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 10:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#16

His Mom showed him.

His 'more liberal than thou' shtick was tired and boring after the first day.

#17 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 11:17 AM | Reply

-Zed simply assumes Trump has no moral baseline

And that's "insightful"?

Let us know when Zed informs you that you can power your home with electricity.

#18 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 11:51 AM | Reply

" And that's "insightful"?"

More insightful than predicting Roe v Wade would never be overturned a hundred times.

#19 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 11:58 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ah, so my .999 batting average is still disappointing you, I see.

Well, I'll just have to live with your judgement.

I was just lecturing others on getting your feelings hurt on this place.

LOL.......

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:01 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-Zed simply assumes Trump has no moral baseline

And that's "insightful"?

#18 | Posted by eberly

It was when I first offered it, ten years ago. It's now evolved into the common wisdom.

Which makes me ask if you think it's true?

#21 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 12:02 PM | Reply

I was just lecturing others on getting your feelings hurt on this place.
LOL.......

#20 | Posted by eberly

I am also curious: Do you understand that you behave as if your feelings get hurt?

#22 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 12:03 PM | Reply

22

nope. don't understand that in the least.

you, OTOH, already know everyone views you as being quite harmed and victimized.

You can't even leave your house because of other posters here who voted for Trump.

You live in a world that dangerous.

#23 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:05 PM | Reply

" ... my .999 batting average"

Dude, you're in the middle of a home run trot, and the catcher is still holding strike three. Especially since you're pretending it was one misjudgment instead of 100.

Your usual MO is to complain Zed is being overdramatic.

Ultimately, it turns out he was being kind. Trump is even worse than Zed's accusations.

#24 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 12:16 PM | Reply

-Your usual MO is to complain Zed is being overdramatic.

A few of the posts, yes. Certainly not all of them. I select a very very small sample of the overdramatic posts to address. His posts are likely 20-1 more than mine.

You are simply requesting I leave them all alone.

You've issued a license to Zed to be as overdramatic as he wants.

And I'm trampling on his rights if I laugh at it occasionally.

And offend you in the process?

I mostly enjoy Zed's drama and Zed enjoys the attention.

WTF are you doing trying to moderate it somehow?

#25 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:22 PM | Reply

" You are simply requesting I leave them all alone."

Oh, God no.

I want it to keep up. I enjoy the chuckles.

And the sand falling out of your ears when you post.

#26 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 12:24 PM | Reply

I thought Zed's #4 was very funny.

Not sure how it triggered Eberly. But Zed definitely triggers a few posters on here regardless of what he posts.

As for Russia and Iran being allies, duh. How is this news?

People didn't know this already?

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-02 12:24 PM | Reply

- everyone views you as being quite harmed and victimized.

And by 'everyone' he means almost no one thinks that about Zed.

Though the psychological projection around here is always entertaining.

I'm actually proud of the few 'conservatives' like Eb and MB who, although rather ----------- (perpetually politically constipated), still have enough sense to know an evil POS like DJT when they see one.

#28 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 12:26 PM | Reply

- How is this news?

Hair Fuhrer keeps saying Dear Vlad isn't helping Iran, Vlad obviously disagrees.

#29 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 12:28 PM | Reply

-I thought Zed's #4 was very funny.

so did I.

and that's my point....it's humor.

Are you going to take it further than that?

Danforth believes it's an insightful prediction.

#30 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:29 PM | Reply

-Though the psychological projection around here is always entertaining.

Entertainment is why we're here so that's a good thing.

#31 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:32 PM | Reply

"Danforth believes it's an insightful prediction."

More insightful than knowing RvW would never be overturned.

If someone had predicted Trump would bulldoze the east wing, you would've told them their hair was on fire.

#32 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 12:33 PM | Reply

-But Zed definitely triggers a few posters on here regardless of what he posts.

You mean like how Bellringer triggers you and a few others here?

#33 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:34 PM | Reply

Obligatory:
www.youtube.com

#34 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 12:35 PM | Reply

-If someone had predicted Trump would bulldoze the east wing, you would've told them their hair was on fire.

this is your argument?

seriously?

#35 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:36 PM | Reply

" this is your argument?"

I've seen you do it dozens of times. Are you not aware you're doing it?

#36 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 12:38 PM | Reply

" how Bellringer triggers you ... "

Liars trigger me.

Doesn't seem to affect you the same way.

#37 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-02 12:39 PM | Reply

-Are you not aware you're doing it?

doing what? going back in time and assigning a position to me I never took? Oh....but I would have said that??

Because that's what you're doing.

If it makes you feel better to make the accusation, then I'll be your medicine.

you obviously need some relief......so enjoy.

Zed needs drama....you need to accuse me of such things.

I won't judge........

#38 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-02 12:44 PM | Reply

Eb's is the biggest ----- on this site.

He whines endlessly about not being understood or respected but is never affected emotionally by what is said here?

Me thinks you protestesth a little Too Much, there Fella.

It's an endless Whinefest with you.

Perhaps you are Delusional about it.

Maybe.

But I don't think so,..do you?

#39 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-02 06:17 PM | Reply

Zed simply assumes Trump has no moral baseline.

Pedo47 has had 80 years to prove that he has a moral baseline and has not even tried.

I've known since the 1980's that in that sack of skin there is nothing but hollowness where a soul or moral compass should reside.

#40 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-03 09:01 AM | Reply

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