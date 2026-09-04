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Friday, September 04, 2026

Trump Lake Ontario Name Change Hugely Unpopular in U.S. Too

Donald Trump's new name for Lake Ontario is not at all popular with Americans, a new poll reveals.

Posted by americanunity at 11:30 PM | 28 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

MapQuest is now the No. 1 U.S. app after bucking Trump's 'Lake America' renaming

[image or embed]

-- TechCrunch (@techcrunch.com) 4:13 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

Comments

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14% approval among Americans for the name change is MASSIVELY unpopular.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-01 11:04 PM | Reply

When Trump finally does the world a favor and dies, I hope the POTUS issues an executive order and renames him Frank Grimes (or better yet, "Grimey") ahead of his funeral.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-01 11:17 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

If the west keeps allowing the Islamic invasion, it will be renamed to lake Allah or Aisha to reflect its pedophile origin.

#3 | Posted by willowby at 2026-09-01 11:47 PM | Reply

If the west keeps allowing the Islamic invasion
#3 | Posted by willowby

Too bad the Weet doesn't have a unified leadership voice in the United States any more, for the first time since you were born.

You voted for that. I can't figure out why. Can you?

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-09-02 12:32 AM | Reply

It's already changed on Google.

The Name Change Wars are kind of funny. Are we fighting over the Arab Gulf or Persian Gulf?

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 07:45 AM | Reply

If someone refers to Lake Ontario as Lake America it just reinforces that they are a ------- moron.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 08:36 AM | Reply

it will be renamed to lake Allah or Aisha to reflect its pedophile origin.

Lake Ivanka.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 08:37 AM | Reply

Another view...

OpEd: Odd that Lake Ontario would be what finally turns the public against Trump
thehill.com

... According to a YouGov poll, only 19 percent of Americans support Trump's maneuver, an obviously petty snub of our friendly neighbor to the north. Before declaring the negative polling "better late than never," however, it is worth pointing out that the naysayers might have jumped on the wrong legal bandwagon. This is one executive order that finds Trump on relatively legitimate legal footing -- which makes the public outrage almost tragic. ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 12:11 PM | Reply

Of course it is unpopular because the name change is stupid.

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-02 12:25 PM | Reply

Re 9

Yes. And..

What does that say about the guy trying to change it? And why?

#FAFO

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-02 12:27 PM | Reply

Are we fighting over the Arab Gulf or Persian Gulf?

No one's debating the Gulf of Mexico either, because no one cares what a fat orange loser writes on his globe with a sharpie.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-02 12:28 PM | Reply

Can the Gulf of Venezuela be far away? What about the Gulf of Greenland?

And can changing the Commie name of Lake Michigan to Lake Trump be coming?

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-02 12:31 PM | Reply

no one cares what a fat orange loser writes on his globe with a sharpie.

#11 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

Certainly not Mapquest.

MapQuest general manager Doug Berger explained that the company chose to ignore the executive order to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America".

The company used the same strategy it applied when the Gulf of Mexico was rebranded as the "Gulf of America", choosing not to force the political label onto everyday users.

They said you name things whatever you want. But they are not changing maps every day because of a Presidential whim. They even came up with a creative solution.

Mapquest launched a feature that lets individual users rename the lake to whatever they want and share their custom creations.

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-02 12:35 PM | Reply

Trumps next change.
Change Canada to
Gay North Dakota.

#14 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-09-02 12:38 PM | Reply

If the west keeps allowing the Islamic invasion
#3 | POSTED BY WILLOWBY

Islamic invasion is coming!

They're swimming across the Atlantic as we speak!

We need to build a wall or else willow here will poop her pants!

You poor thing.

There are 1.7 billion people in the world who identify as Muslim, you hate all of them because they were born into a religion.

This is the beauty of religion, control. Your blind hate and ignorance are easy to weaponize.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-02 12:38 PM | Reply

" What does that say about the guy trying to change it? And why?"

What it says is he's a petty troll. Why? Because he's a narcissistic attention whore.

#16 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-02 02:20 PM | Reply

Apple Maps has it as Lake America. Waze has it as Lake Ontario.

#17 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-02 02:56 PM | Reply

Google Maps is calling it Lake America

www.google.comontario/@42.6406835,-86.9670012,6z?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDgzMS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

#18 | Posted by americanunity at 2026-09-02 04:09 PM | Reply

Google Maps is calling it Lake America

Not for me.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-02 04:16 PM | Reply

#20 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 05:15 PM | Reply

Google Maps is calling it Lake America

Not for me.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL

The map came back with "Lake America" in the result I got after typing "Lake Ontario" into the Google search engine

#21 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-02 05:18 PM | Reply

Google is all in on Trumpy's lunacy.

So much for "don't be evil".

"Google downgraded and largely removed its famous "Don't be evil" motto as the company grew into a massive corporate conglomerate and faced mounting pressure over business practices, profits, and labor."

#22 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-02 06:51 PM | Reply

The map came back with "Lake America" in the result I got after typing "Lake Ontario" into the Google search engine

That's because you live in the United States of Canada's Basement. :-)

#23 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-02 08:09 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

Just a reminder.....
i.imgur.com

#24 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-03 09:21 AM | Reply

The map came back with "Lake America" in the result I got after typing "Lake Ontario" into the Google search engine

#21 | POSTED BY AMERICANUNITY

With a VPN place yourself in Canada and you will see what Canada wants you to see.

Proof that now the internet is being managed by whatever the country you are in wants you to see.

Reality is what your current Dear Leader says it is.

Apparently.

Now. Add AI to that mix.

Yup. We gonna have some fun now!

#25 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-03 11:16 AM | Reply

" That's because you live in the United States of Canada's Basement. :-)"

That's the first time I've heard the. It's funny. Some here in the US refer to Canada as our hat.

#26 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-03 02:31 PM | Reply

A hat to hide your pin head

#27 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 05:20 PM | Reply

Google Maps is calling it Lake America

Not for me.

#19 | Posted by REDIAL

I will never refer to it but as Lake Ontario. Trump can go f**k himself!

#28 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-04 04:23 AM | Reply

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