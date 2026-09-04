Trump Lake Ontario Name Change Hugely Unpopular in U.S. Too

no one cares what a fat orange loser writes on his globe with a sharpie.



#11 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK



Certainly not Mapquest.



MapQuest general manager Doug Berger explained that the company chose to ignore the executive order to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America".



The company used the same strategy it applied when the Gulf of Mexico was rebranded as the "Gulf of America", choosing not to force the political label onto everyday users.



They said you name things whatever you want. But they are not changing maps every day because of a Presidential whim. They even came up with a creative solution.



Mapquest launched a feature that lets individual users rename the lake to whatever they want and share their custom creations.