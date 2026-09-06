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Sunday, September 06, 2026

Trump Must Reveal who Set Up $1.8B 'anti-weaponization Fund'

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to identify the people who came up with the structure for the nearly $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" that Attorney General Todd Blanche has said is now "dead."

Posted by LampLighter at 09:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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Judge orders Trump officials to disclose who set up the $1.8B 'anti-weaponization' fund nbcnews.to/4zXFdCv

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-- Meet the Press (@meetthepress.com) 4:00 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis of the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order that granted part of a motion from plaintiffs to compel discovery from the federal government, a person who was in the courtroom when the order was issued confirmed to NBC News. The order includes disclosing the names of the fund's architects, the person said.

The New York Times reported on the details of the judge's order. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 07:30 PM | Reply

The Most Transparent Administration in History! (March 2025)
www.whitehouse.gov
[unfortunately, video-only]

Trump administration is truthful and transparent (January 2016)
factually.co

... The Trump administration's repeated public claim that it was "the most transparent" contrasts sharply with a substantial body of reporting and legal work documenting patterns of secrecy, resistance to information requests, and restrictions on traditional channels of oversight [1] [2].

Independent watchdogs, news outlets and advocacy groups conclude the record is mixed at best: notable policy and archival efforts exist, but the weight of evidence shows systemic obstacles to transparency [3] [4]. ...



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 07:34 PM | Reply

BURN MAR-A-PEDO TO THE GROUND

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 07:39 PM | Reply

More from the article ...

... "Today's order granting discovery is a significant step in getting to the bottom of the slush fund," Aman George, senior counsel at Democracy Forward, a nonprofit organization representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "We will continue to meet the government in court until our investigation is complete and the slush fund is permanently halted."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 09:34 PM | Reply

You can be sure AG Todd "I Love You, Sirrrrr!" Blanche will get to the bottom of this ... never.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-06 06:38 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Don't get excited about this. The Buffoon's "most transparent administration, EVAH" has taken an aggressive legal stance regarding immunity. Particularly "deliberative process." It thinks that includes the Buffoon's clods off the street not just administration employees. It'll push "I don't have to" to the limit.

Bet on it.

#6 | Posted by et_al at 2026-09-06 07:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Stinky wants to give his cop killers a payday.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 10:21 PM | Reply

I guess it's safe to assume that nobody believes this will happen...

#8 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-06 10:51 PM | Reply

#8

After the ellipses, I would add "anytime soon."

I still have faith.

#9 | Posted by et_al at 2026-09-07 12:11 AM | Reply

I'm guessing they'll claim executive privilege or some nonsense.

#10 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-07 02:38 AM | Reply

They'll just ignore it.

What's anyone going to do?

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 02:44 AM | Reply

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