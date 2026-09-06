Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Him a Rapist

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
"I think that people need to recognize that when the founders created the Constitution, they expected that Congress diligently would work to control a president who was either not up to the task or, in this case, evil. They didn't really draft the Constitution with the expectation that an informed electorate would elect somebody like Trump, a malignant narcissist, convicted felon, rapist, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest and pursue all these vanity projects." -- former Trump attorney Ty Cobb
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