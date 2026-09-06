Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Him a Rapist

"They didn't really draft the Constitution with the expectation that an informed electorate would elect somebody like Trump, a malignant narcissist, convicted felon, rapist, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest and pursue all these vanity projects."



Posted by reinheitsgebot



The Founding Fathers knew all about people like Trump, they read Roman history. They would have used different language to describe him, though.



What they didn't count on was a mass movement of the ignorant and the traitorous.



People who somehow convinced themselves that liberty means living under a tyrannical degenerate.

