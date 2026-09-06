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Sunday, September 06, 2026

Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Him a Rapist

"I think that people need to recognize that when the founders created the Constitution, they expected that Congress diligently would work to control a president who was either not up to the task or, in this case, evil. They didn't really draft the Constitution with the expectation that an informed electorate would elect somebody like Trump, a malignant narcissist, convicted felon, rapist, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest and pursue all these vanity projects." -- former Trump attorney Ty Cobb

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:32 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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"They didn't really draft the Constitution with the expectation that an informed electorate would elect somebody like Trump, a malignant narcissist, convicted felon, rapist, and somebody who was really out to feather his own nest and pursue all these vanity projects."

Posted by reinheitsgebot

The Founding Fathers knew all about people like Trump, they read Roman history. They would have used different language to describe him, though.

What they didn't count on was a mass movement of the ignorant and the traitorous.

People who somehow convinced themselves that liberty means living under a tyrannical degenerate.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:35 AM | Reply

I've been re-reading my Roman history. Donald Trump is there, more than once, although not in name. He's there sexual and fiscal criminality and all.

We've been dealing with an old, old story. Trump is literally ancient history. Another old story is the failure of societies to deal with bastards like him. Of which we are in great danger of becoming one of that number.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:40 AM | Reply

Related to all this, my wife and I have given up on this stupid and cynical piece of Red Texas. We aren't leaving the state, this is our home. But we are going somewhere we can still breathe free.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:46 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-09-06 11:06 AM | Reply

lfthndthrds

We are also going somewhere where, over time, it is likely to be cheaper to live.

My current hometown is expecting up to 40,000 new citizens in short order. It's the data centers.

Sound like a good thing? There is no infrastructure waiting for them here. I guess we're going mobile homes, but there's no water for them.

We have a neighbor with a completely natural gas home. His energy bill is already up X4.

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A DEBATE, OR EVEN MUCH OF A MENTION, of subjects like these before the data centers were upon us.

So now there is an uproar in even Red Texas about AI. People feel that their MAGA leaders, starting with Trump, tried to get one over on them.

Which they are in the process of doing.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 11:53 AM | Reply

You have to remember that the very Elitist things we hate about the early Republic, property qualifications to vote,no direct election of Senators, No Federal Reserve.

Kept idiots like Trump out of Political Power. BY DESIGN.

The Founders knew the "Mob" would elect Charlatans and Corrupt Bounders if they had the Franchise.

Trump's Rise to destroy our Nation was Foreseen and they tried to prevent it.

Their Solutions were bad, but the consequences of changing them are also bad.

No system works forever.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-06 12:59 PM | Reply

Fuck off Russian poof.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-06 01:37 PM | Reply

Related to all this, my wife and I have given up on this stupid and cynical piece of Red Texas. We aren't leaving the state, this is our home. But we are going somewhere we can still breathe free.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:46 AM

We've always liked the Hill Country, near Johnson City and Fredericksburg, whenever we've driven though that part of Texas.

OCU

#8 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-09-06 02:33 PM | Reply

s Every Civilization Doomed to Fail?

www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-06 02:54 PM | Reply

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist

It really isn't. It was built with checks and balances, meant to be able to survive people like Donald Trump.

But it assumed that the branches would check each other's power. What they did not anticipate was the spinelessness of today's conservatives, and Republican party.

#10 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-06 04:02 PM | Reply

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist

It really isn't. It was built with checks and balances, meant to be able to survive people like Donald Trump.

But it assumed that the branches would check each other's power. What they did not anticipate was the spinelessness of today's conservatives, and Republican party.

#11 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-06 04:02 PM | Reply

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist

It really isn't. It was built with checks and balances, meant to be able to survive people like Donald Trump.

But it assumed that the branches would check each other's power. What they did not anticipate was the spinelessness of today's conservatives, and Republican party.

#12 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-06 04:02 PM | Reply

The American government is an honor system, King Dotard has no honor.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist

It really isn't. It was built with checks and balances, meant to be able to survive people like Donald Trump.

But it assumed that the branches would check each other's power. What they did not anticipate was the spinelessness of today's conservatives, and Republican party.

#13 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-06 04:02 PM | Reply

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