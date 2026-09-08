Trump Bills the Secret Service for His Hot Dogs

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Tuesday, September 08, 2026
Political Wire reports the President of the United States often orders the chef to get everyone hotdogs, including the many Secret Service agents, while at his golf course snack shack on the 11th tee. But then he bills the taxpayers for the purchase.
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