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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Trump Bills the Secret Service for His Hot Dogs

Political Wire reports the President of the United States often orders the chef to get everyone hotdogs, including the many Secret Service agents, while at his golf course snack shack on the 11th tee. But then he bills the taxpayers for the purchase.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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So Trumpian.ðŸ™„ "Trump is obsessed with the hot dogs at one of his golf courses,. So obsessed that he orders one for everyone around him, including his Secret Service detail. Then, according to a former employee, the club bills the Secret Service for the hot dogs." www.rawstory.com/bloomberg-tr ...

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-- Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 5:45 PM Â· Sep 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

30 carts of security for that bloated piece of s*&^.

And that's just what's on the ground immediately around Trump.

What a waste of resources.

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-07 05:50 PM | Reply

And the theft of American taxpayers money goes on.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-08 07:28 AM | Reply

A Mighty Hot Dog is our Lord Trump.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-08 10:38 AM | Reply

"A Mighty Hot Dog is our Lord"

His Boolsheet ever fa-a-ai-ling

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 10:42 AM | Reply

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