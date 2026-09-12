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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Talarico: School Vouchers Could Give Musk $80,000 Year Tax Break

Take one minute and 46 seconds to listen to James Talarico explain how school vouchers are mostly used to subsidize wealthy families who are already sending their children to private schools.

Posted by Corky at 10:33 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Texas Senate poll: Fabrizio/Impact/AARP Talarico 48% Paxton 44% Fav/unfav Talarico: 42/35 (+7) Paxton: 35/46 (-11) Trump job approval: 43/54 (-11) Generic ballot: 49% GOP, 45% Dem www.aarp.org/content/dam/ ...

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-- Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 3:10 PM Â· Sep 10, 2026

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1 min video

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 12:35 AM | Reply

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