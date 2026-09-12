Talarico: School Vouchers Could Give Musk $80,000 Year Tax Break

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Saturday, September 12, 2026
Take one minute and 46 seconds to listen to James Talarico explain how school vouchers are mostly used to subsidize wealthy families who are already sending their children to private schools.
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