Vance Says Iran Must Cut Enrichment to End War

@#1 ... "If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue," Vance said. ...



I could not agree more.



But then I would also ask a follow-up question to VP Vance ...



Why did Pres Trump tear up the prior agreement with Iran (The JCPOA agreement was finalized in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- plus Federal Republic of Germany)[a] together with the European Union. Iran, the EU, the US and Russia and China -- en.wikipedia.org )?



That prior agreement limited Iran to a less than 6% or so enrichment level, and a massive inspection ability by the IAEA.



OK, so now, how is Pres Trump's current deal that he seems to be trying to put into place with Iran better or worse than the JCPOA?

