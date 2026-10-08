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Thursday, October 08, 2026

Vance Says Iran Must Cut Enrichment to End War

US Vice President JD Vance said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that Iran must make a "meaningful" reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries' seven-month war, even as Washington was unsure how Tehran makes decisions in negotiations.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

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Obama's Iran Deal: "It's about very tough, hard-nosed negotiations which is what under President Obama, Secretary Clinton, Secretary Kerry, and a terrific team and thousands of people in our government, we were able to do in that deal ... to ensure that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon."

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-- PINO FOTUS (@pino-fotus.bsky.social) 2:43 PM Â· Mar 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Vance, a longtime skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to the conflict and brokered a provisional peace agreement in June that quickly fell apart. The war has jolted global energy markets and become a political liability for US President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of November midterm elections.

Vance said on Monday after a campaign trip in Alaska that any agreement would require Iran to reduce its nuclear enrichment capacity, rather than offer assurances of future nuclear drawdowns.

"If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue," Vance said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-08 12:06 AM | Reply

@#1 ... "If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue," Vance said. ...

I could not agree more.

But then I would also ask a follow-up question to VP Vance ...

Why did Pres Trump tear up the prior agreement with Iran (The JCPOA agreement was finalized in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- plus Federal Republic of Germany)[a] together with the European Union. Iran, the EU, the US and Russia and China -- en.wikipedia.org )?

That prior agreement limited Iran to a less than 6% or so enrichment level, and a massive inspection ability by the IAEA.

OK, so now, how is Pres Trump's current deal that he seems to be trying to put into place with Iran better or worse than the JCPOA?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-08 12:16 AM | Reply

Why the hell should they stop enriching after the US and Israel MURDERED THEIR ENTIRE LEADERSHIP INCLUDING THE AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI IN A SUCKER PUNCH ATTACK?

---- THAT.

If the US wants to play Hardball THAT'S EXACTLY what they Deserve.

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-08 02:46 AM | Reply

If Iran had nukes, neither Israel nor the US would have launched the current war.

Is there a lesson here?

But what's the problem?

Trump said he destroyed the nuclear program nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

And then he said he destroyed it again and again and again a few more times more recently.

Love seeing a born leader in control of the situation, sirrrrrrrrr.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-08 06:03 AM | Reply

Iran should start using Super Enrichment. That'll show 'em.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 04:54 PM | Reply

Oh, and the Why is The Epstein Files

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 04:55 PM | Reply

J. V. Pants doesn't have the cards.

#7 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-08 09:31 PM | Reply

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