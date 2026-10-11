Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 11, 2026

Trump Announces Deal for Russian Diesel

US President Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin allowing Moscow to "immediately release" diesel into the global market.

Posted by REDIAL at 12:33 PM | 24 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Announces Deal for Russian Diesel (24 comments) ...

Expedition Hopes to Find Amelia Earhart's Plane (8 comments) ...

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Navi Pillay of International Court of Justice (15 comments) ...

Hegseth Vows Public Firing Squad Execution (102 comments) ...

First Hurricane of Atlantic Season Forming (21 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and promised to "do everything" to help end the Middle East conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

[image or embed]

-- CBS News (@cbsnews.com) 10:00 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

"The war in Iran is benefitting Putin" What a coincidence

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 3:44 PM Â· Mar 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I was just watching news on this.... turns out the 300k tons of oil for the US is about 18 mins worth.

The total couple of million is less than a tanker full.

This is just more idiotic Midterm dancing he's doing for his Cult.

www.youtube.com

Oh, and attempted intimidation of Ukraine not to target Russian fuel production.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 04:36 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

So. One day's supply.

"In 2025, the U.S. transportation sector used about 2.94 million barrels of diesel fuel per day, which is roughly 350,000 tons daily.". -- AI summary

This reminds me of a Pimp, doling out Newports one by one to his Tricks.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:43 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

'Plays into Russia's hands,' Zelenskyy tells Trump

The deal gives Putin an economic lifeline as Russia's economy remains under significant strain amid the war in Ukraine."

"In recent weeks, Trump has complained to Zelenskyy about Ukrainian strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy, in a statement after Trump announced his deal with Putin, slammed Trump's decision to lift sanctions.

"Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness," Zeleneskyy said.

"It plays into Russia's hands " allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world."

www.usatoday.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 05:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... I was just watching news on this.... turns out the 300k tons of oil for the US is about 18 mins worth.

The total couple of million is less than a tanker full. ...

The conversion rate between tonnes of diesel and barrels of diesel seems to be, at best, confusing.

There see to be different ratios, mainly because "diesel oil" seems to be an ambiguous weigh-to-volume ratio in the realm of measurements.

Having said that, here's one ...

Convert diesel [metric ton] to barrel [us, petroleum]
www.gowebtool.com

... One diesel [metric ton] is equal to how many barrel [US, petroleum]? The answer is 7.3997773769789 ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:02 PM | Reply

"I'd Rather Be A Russian Than A Democrat"

Remember when Republicans were proud to say that?

They weren't lying.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 07:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

My guess, at this point, is that Pres Trump purposefully used "tonnes" instead of barrels to hide the extent of this "deal."

Secondarily, I also have a concern about what Pres Trump's puppet-master wanted in return for this opportunity for Pres Trump to announce this "deal."


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

purposefully used "tonnes" instead of barrels to hide the extent of this "deal."

Or, equally likely, he just doesn't know the difference.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 07:24 PM | Reply

@#1 ... I was just watching news on this.... turns out the 300k tons of oil for the US is about 18 mins worth. ...

When I first saw this announcement, I thought it odd that the unit of measure was tonnes, and not barrels or gallons.

(and, yes, there is a difference between tonne and ton.)

I wondered, what is Pres Trump trying to hide behind his bluster?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

@#7 ... Or, equally likely, he just doesn't know the difference. ...

I do not disagree.


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:26 PM | Reply

Zelenskyy calls DJT out for this backstabbing:

www.youtube.com

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 08:12 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Secondarily, I also have a concern about what Pres Trump's puppet-master wanted in return for this opportunity for Pres Trump to announce this "deal." ...

There still is that question ...

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 08:26 PM | Reply

There still is that question ...

Putin might just be trying to maintain his own control. If the GOP get "shellacked" in the mid-terms, Putin could conceivably have less power.

#12 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-09 08:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#7

Diesel is measured in tons or metric tonnes, due to the fact the volume expands and contracts depending on temperature, while the weight remains the same.

#13 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-09 08:50 PM | Reply

#8

Just proves you don't know what in the Hell you're talking about, as usual. Plenty of stuff to trash Trump about. Why do you trolls jump on this, since that's the way diesel is sold in bulk.

#14 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-09 09:03 PM | Reply

@#13 ... Diesel is measured in tons or metric tonnes, due to the fact the volume expands and contracts depending on temperature, while the weight remains the same. ...

OK, allow me to ask the same question in a different way ...

... 300k tons ...

How much is that quantity relative to the daily, or weekly, or monthly usage here in the US?

300k tons - how long would that last, based upon current consumption?

#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:15 PM | Reply

#15

If you don't know, look it up. This isn't google.

#16 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-09 09:32 PM | Reply

@#16

So, your current alias has got nothing?

Good to know.

Do try harder.


#17 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

300k tons - how long would that last, based upon current consumption?
#15 | Posted by LampLighter

tons or tonnes?

#18 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 09:42 PM | Reply

Time to Admit It: Trump Is a Great President. He's Still Trying To Be a Good One. (2025)
www.politico.com

... Donald J. Trump in his second inaugural address was everything his supporters hoped he would be: Breathtakingly expansive about his intention to reshape the vast federal government around his vision; raucously jingoistic in proclaiming that the country will do whatever it wants to advance its interests around the world; openly triumphal in asserting his belief that his survival from an assassin's bullet and his victory show he is God's chosen instrument to lead an American revival.

Trump was also everything his adversaries feared: Messianic in tone; lovingly protective of his grievances; wholly uncharitable to the people, sitting just feet from him under the Capitol Rotunda, who he defeated so convincingly.

In one light, it was all quite familiar.

But the second occasion of Trump taking the oath of office also put him in an entirely new light. For the first time, he is holding power under circumstances in which reasonable people cannot deny a basic fact: He is the greatest American figure of his era. ...


#19 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:50 PM | Reply

#17

You got punked.

#20 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-09 11:09 PM | Reply

The decomposing orange chomo can't get enough of Putin's ------.

#21 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-10 01:20 PM | Reply

Once again enabling Putin, at the expense of Ukraine.

Donald Trump is a Russian asset and a Traitor.

#22 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-10 01:48 PM | Reply

" '#13 ... Diesel is measured in tons or metric tonnes, due to the fact the volume expands and contracts depending on temperature, while the weight remains the same. ...'

OK, allow me to ask the same question in a different way ...
... 300k tons ...
How much is that quantity relative to the daily, or weekly, or monthly usage here in the US?
300k tons - how long would that last, based upon current consumption?
#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 09:15 PM"

The daily consumption of diesel in the USA is about three million (2.94M) barrels. That's about 400K metric tonnes.
300K metric tonnes would be a just little more than one day of consumption.

BTW. the volume change vs temperature, while not insignificant, is small (less than 10% over 100C [~180 F]).
Another reason large quantities of diesel is measured by weight (rather than volume): it is much easier to measure the weight than it is to measure the temperature.

#23 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-10-10 02:05 PM | Reply

apologies for a typo:

the above should read:

"400K metric tonnes would be a just little more than one day of consumption"

#24 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-10-10 02:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort