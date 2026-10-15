Iran War, Tariffs Drive Inflation Up, Trump Still Blames Biden

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Thursday, October 15, 2026
President Donald Trump told an Arizona crowd Wednesday that President Joe Biden is to blame for inflation, hours after the government reported that consumer prices had climbed again -- with gas prices driving the increase.
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