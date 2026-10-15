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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Iran War, Tariffs Drive Inflation Up, Trump Still Blames Biden

President Donald Trump told an Arizona crowd Wednesday that President Joe Biden is to blame for inflation, hours after the government reported that consumer prices had climbed again -- with gas prices driving the increase.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 87 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

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US inflation jumps to 3.7% as Iran war drives up prices ft.trib.al/XB0ybOW

[image or embed]

-- Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 8:43 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's Biden's fault the orange diaper sniper bankrupted multiple casinos and is mentioned 38,000 times in the Trumpstein Files.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-15 12:53 AM | Reply

Producer prices see largest rise in four years

thehill.com

The necrotic------------------- is on another roll.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-15 11:24 AM | Reply

You ------- losers gave Obama credit for the economy in Trump's first term, then blamed the economy in Biden's term on Trump. Trump may be wrong on this but he's not doing anything the others haven't done.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 12:28 PM | Reply

" Trump may be wrong on this but he's not doing anything the others haven't done."

Not true.

Trump wanted a third stimulus 42% larger than Biden's.

Inflation would've been WORSE under Trump.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 12:33 PM | Reply

-Trump wanted

Almost
nearly
could've

OK raetard.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 01:05 PM | Reply

"Almost
nearly
could've"

Wow

Now you've been reduced to fantasy. You have to pretend a newly re-elected Trump wouldn't have gotten his way.

You also have to pretend the inflation under Biden wouldn't have happened with a 42% larger stimulus.

That's MAJOR math moron territory!

Nice werk, Brownie!

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 01:08 PM | Reply

-You have to pretend a newly re-elected Trump wouldn't have gotten his way.

And you're retarded, because Trump didn't get his way. Trump didn't serve as President from 2020-2024.

So, you're reduced to using a hypothetical to defend your opinion on the economy.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 01:13 PM | Reply

Almost
nearly
could've

It was close enough for them 120 Iranian school girls.

Raetard.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-15 01:14 PM | Reply

"you're retarded, because Trump didn't get his way"

That's what happens when you lose a Presidential election.

"you're reduced to using a hypothetical to defend your opinion on the economy."

What a riot.

Never took statistics, did you? No idea what a Macro Dial is, right?

#9 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 01:18 PM | Reply

-Never took statistics, did you?

I know enough to know, I pointed out that you clowns blamed Trump for Biden's economy and your response was "bUh TrUmP wAs GuNnA wAnT mOrE bAiLoUt mOnEy!!!!!"

It doesn't matter, anyone who would've President in 2020 was sunk politically. As states begin to shut down, the clock started ticking. Anyone who had half a brain would've tried to keep the wheels on the bus.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 01:33 PM | Reply

-It was close enough for them 120 Iranian school girls.

Then maybe stop putting military instillations right next to schools.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 01:34 PM | Reply

You realize we do that all the time, in fact have schools ON military bases.

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-15 01:35 PM | Reply

"blamed Trump for Biden's economy"
...
"anyone who would've President in 2020 was sunk politically"

Hahaha!

So the blame for 2020 is because it was Biden's economy, but you're also saying Trump's 2020 economy... wouldn't have been any different.

Hahahahaha!!!

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 01:38 PM | Reply

"I know enough to know"

You just took the position a 42% higher stimulus wouldn't have resulted in higher inflation. That answer will get you flunked from an Econ 101 class.

But congrats...you're top of the class at Dunning-Kruger!

#14 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 01:40 PM | Reply

Then maybe stop putting military instillations right next to schools.
#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds

You realize we do that all the time, in fact have schools ON military bases.
#12 | Posted by truthhurts

ThAt'S dIfFeReNt!!!

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 01:41 PM | Reply

"your response was "bUh TrUmP wAs GuNnA wAnT mOrE bAiLoUt mOnEy"

Yeah...getting MORE of something goosing inflation will only goose inflation more. Duh.

It's like you don't understand the basic concepts of greater than and lesser than.

#16 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-15 01:42 PM | Reply

"Half a brain."
#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds

#17 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-15 02:05 PM | Reply

Then maybe stop putting military instillations right next to schools.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Texas puts exploding chemical plants next to schools. Cause regulations against that would be communist.

#18 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 02:39 PM | Reply


ThAt'S dIfFeReNt!!!
#15 | POSTED BY SNOOFY

Of course it is, the base came first.

#19 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-15 02:41 PM | Reply

It doesn't matter, anyone who would've President in 2020 was sunk politically. As states begin to shut down, the clock started ticking. Anyone who had half a brain would've tried to keep the wheels on the bus.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Actually most leaders who led their nation through early covid got re elected.

Trump was rejected because he ------ up so uniquely and badly.

#20 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 02:41 PM | Reply

Texas puts exploding chemical plants next to schools. Cause regulations against that would be communist.

I bet you the plants were there first.

#21 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-15 02:42 PM | Reply

Actually most leaders who led their nation through early covid got re elected.

Like Putin? Maduro? those leaders?

#22 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-15 02:42 PM | Reply

Of course it is, the base came first.

#19 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Duh? Most bases were located on cheap land and the cities grew up around them. That does not justify mass murder of civilians.

Large bases function like small cities. They attract tens of thousands of service members, their families, defense contractors, and civilian workers.

We know this.

As I understand it this particular military action was based on a faulty decision by AI based on out of date information.

#23 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-15 02:55 PM | Reply

Texas puts exploding chemical plants next to schools. Cause regulations against that would be communist.

I bet you the plants were there first.

#21 | Posted by oneironaut

Oh then texas puts schools next to exploding chemical plants. Much smarter.

#24 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 02:58 PM | Reply

"I bet you the plants were there first."

Speakstupid mispoke.

Either he meant Fertilizer plant or he meant California.

Here is a chemical plant in Orange County California that experienced a leak.....

en.wikipedia.org

At the time of the chemical leak, the facility employed at least 540 people, according to a 2024 news release, and an expansion for a new production line was scheduled to be completed in January 2027.[5] Garden Grove city officials issued a permit for a 34,000-square-foot (3,200 m2) expansion of the facility on May 19, 2026, days before the incident. On its website, GKN Aerospace cited increasing demand for the F-35 fighter jet as the reason for expansion.[6]

There are those ------ Texas regulations at work.......

#25 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 02:59 PM | Reply

Actually most leaders who led their nation through early covid got re elected.

Like Putin? Maduro? those leaders?

#22 | Posted by oneironaut

Here you go stupid:

Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand) " Implemented an early "zero-COVID" elimination strategy; won a historic landslide re-election in October 2020.
Justin Trudeau (Canada) " Oversaw early national border closures and major economic aid; won re-election in September 2021.
Emmanuel Macron (France) " Implemented nationwide lockdowns and economic relief programs; won re-election in April 2022.
Antnio Costa (Portugal) " Led early European containment efforts and vaccination rollouts; won an absolute majority re-election in January 2022.
Mark Rutte (Netherlands) " Directed the Dutch "intelligent lockdown" policy; secured re-election in March 2021.
Andrej Plenkovi (Croatia) " Managed early containment restrictions in spring 2020; won re-election in July 2020.
Andrew Holness (Jamaica) " Executed early travel restrictions and curfews; won re-election in September 2020.

(Note: South Korea's Moon Jae-in could not run again due to term limits, but his ruling party won a massive parliamentary landslide in April 2020 based on their pandemic response.)

#26 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 03:00 PM | Reply

Is someone making the argument Hillary Clinton would have been re-elected if she won?

She would have been slaughtered, IMO.

but not because it was her fault....but because the American people would have blamed her no matter what good she did.

#27 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 03:03 PM | Reply

ThAt'S dIfFeReNt!!!

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 01:41 PM | Reply | Flag

It's different indeed. Wonder if you know why/

#28 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 03:16 PM | Reply

-Actually most leaders who led their nation through early covid got re elected.

So did our leader, dingbat.

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 03:18 PM | Reply

So did our (Dear) leader, dingbat.

#29 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Had Donald not been president at the time, COVID would have killed him.

#30 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-15 03:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So did our leader, dingbat

The moron who defunded the CDC so he could give himself a tax cut and spent several months calling Covid a democratic Hoax? Spreading lies and misinformation about the virus and allowing hundreds of thousands of Americans to die?

That idiot lost in 2020.

It's insane you think of that treasonous Russian asset as a leader.

What a pathetic loser you are.

#31 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 03:23 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

politicians have been pointing the finger on inflation forever.

Americans don't understand it and the people who do understand it use it to their advantage.

Which is why who blames who matters very little.

#32 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 03:38 PM | Reply

politicians have been pointing the finger on inflation forever.

And what do you call it when a president places tariffs on all of our trade partners and starts an unnecessary war, choking the world's gas supply?

Biden's fault?

Probably Obama's fault.

Anyone but Trump!

"It's just politics!"
-Normalizing Ebby

#33 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 03:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-And what do you call it when a president places tariffs on all of our trade partners and starts an unnecessary war, choking the world's gas supply?

so, do you want my answer to that or would you rather just answer for me so you can declare some non-existent victory?

#34 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 03:46 PM | Reply

-So did our leader, dingbat

So what does all that garbage have to do with Trump's reelection?

#35 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 03:48 PM | Reply

#35 was for #31

#36 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-15 03:49 PM | Reply

So what does all that garbage have to do with Trump's reelection?
#35 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Well, he lost in 2020.

So your #29 is incorrect.

Plus it's laughable you see Trump as a leader.

#37 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 03:57 PM | Reply

do you want my answer

I don't see there being any value to it.

You showed up to make excuses for Trump.

It's someone else's fault.

#38 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 03:58 PM | Reply

-I don't see there being any value to it.

okay then.

#39 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 03:59 PM | Reply

ThAt'S dIfFeReNt!!!
#15 | Posted by snoofy

It's different indeed. Wonder if you know why/
#28 | Posted by lfthndthrds

WhY iS iT dIfFeReNt?!?!?

#40 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 04:04 PM | Reply

So what does all that garbage have to do with Trump's reelection?
#35 | Posted by lfthndthrds

It has more to do with his failure to get re-elected.

#41 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 04:05 PM | Reply

Which is why who blames who matters very little.
#32 | Posted by eberly

Republicans blaming immigrants and trans people for America's problems is why Trump is President.
So, it actually matters quite a bit who blames who.
But you already knew that.

#42 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 04:06 PM | Reply

-Had Donald not been president at the time, COVID would have killed him.

how so?

#43 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 04:07 PM | Reply

-politicians have been pointing the finger on inflation forever.

my point is that people don't understand economic indicators or measured factors such as inflation enough to believe in the blame game. The finger pointing.

politicians and pundits have historically pointed fingers forever regardless but it's white noise to most. People who gobble that up have already made up their minds politically which is why I say it matters very little.

And yes, what Trump has done with regards to tariffs and Iran has a direct and significant impact on inflation.

So if there is a time when you can truly place the blame of inflation on a sitting president........it's now.

Or rather.....it should be now.

#44 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 04:12 PM | Reply

Republicans blaming immigrants and trans people for America's problems is why Trump is President.

"Those Transgenders wanted to rape your daughters!"

-Same people as the ones who see nothing wrong with fraternity gang rapes.

-Same people as the ones who ignore women accusing Trump of raping them as children.

-Same people as the ones who see nothing wrong with a pregnant ten year old.

#45 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 04:16 PM | Reply

Speakstupid mispoke.

Either he meant Fertilizer plant or he meant California.

Here is a chemical plant in Orange County California that experienced a leak.....

en.wikipedia.org

At the time of the chemical leak, the facility employed at least 540 people, according to a 2024 news release, and an expansion for a new production line was scheduled to be completed in January 2027.[5] Garden Grove city officials issued a permit for a 34,000-square-foot (3,200 m2) expansion of the facility on May 19, 2026, days before the incident. On its website, GKN Aerospace cited increasing demand for the F-35 fighter jet as the reason for expansion.[6]

There are those ------ Texas regulations at work.......

#25 | Posted by eberly

Are fertilizers not chemicals idiot?
en.wikipedia.org

#46 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 04:18 PM | Reply

politicians have been pointing the finger on inflation forever.
Americans don't understand it and the people who do understand it use it to their advantage.
Which is why who blames who matters very little.
#32 | Posted by eberly

It's not so much pointing their finger at inflation, but what they attribute inflation to.

Biden did a lot of attributing inflation to corporate greed, which turned out to be one of the major drivers of inflation.
Trump did a lot of attributing inflation to Biden, which is far less true, and from the angle where it is true, it's equally true of Trump.
So, those aren't really the same thing. One holds a lot more truth than the other.

Though I would argue you're right about something else. Most Americans don't really understand why the Fed is directed to maintain a low rate of inflation, and not, say, nearly zero inflation. The group who benefits the most economically from sustained low inflation is the very rich, more than any other economic bracket. Once you're liquid enough to make ends meet, storing wealth in debt is both tax-advantaged and mathematically advantaged, thanks to inflation. Most Americans don't understand that. Because people understand things that affect them personally, and for average Americans, their biggest purchase ever is their home, which is chump change.

#47 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 04:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-Actually most leaders who led their nation through early covid got re elected.

So did our leader, dingbat.

#29 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Nope. He botched covid so badly that he LOST THE ELECTION.
Your cult just isn't allowed to admit it.

#48 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 04:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

fertilizers are called fertilizers rather than chemicals for a reason.

either way, you're a moron who probably lives not far from the CHEMICAL plant in Orange County that you didn't even know was there.

while crying about the lack of regulations in Texas.

Which is True....that FERTILIZER plant in West, TX (what I knew you were talking about) shouldn't be where it was.

Ammonium Nitrate is some very dangerous shit.

See OKC bombing

#49 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 04:23 PM | Reply

This is why I don't usually talk to speakstupid.

It's not fair.

I feel bad afterward.

#50 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 04:24 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump did a lot of attributing inflation to Biden, which is far less true, and from the angle where it is true, it's equally true of Trump

Biden inherited inflation due to Trump botching the response to COVID.

Biden actually did a decent job of reducing our inflation and getting our economy back up again.

#51 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 04:40 PM | Reply

Biden actually did a decent job of reducing our inflation and getting our economy back up again.

I agree he had us on a good track that would be continuing today if Harris would've won.

#52 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-10-15 04:43 PM | Reply

Which is True....that FERTILIZER plant in West, TX (what I knew you were talking about) shouldn't be where it was.

#49 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 04:23 PM | Reply | Flag: Flag:

This is why I don't usually talk to speakstupid.

It's not fair.

I feel bad afterward.

#50 | Posted by eberly

#49 admits i was right. #50 declares victory lol

Now the tapdancing starts

#53 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 05:06 PM | Reply

Next he'll call you gay.

#54 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:20 PM | Reply

If I started tapdancing, then let's be honest......you'd call ME gay.

#55 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:22 PM | Reply

Biden actually did a decent job of reducing our inflation and getting our economy back up again.
#51 | Posted by ClownShack

Biden did COVID recovery better than the rest of the damn world.

And Republicans hated him for it. Still do. They're going unvaccinated and spreading diseases just to spite him.

#56 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 05:24 PM | Reply

If I started tapdancing, then let's be honest......you'd call ME gay.
#55 | Posted by eberly

You're about the least gay Republican on here.
Not that that's saying much.

Whatever faults you may have, being obsessed with other men's junk isn't one of them.

#57 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-15 05:26 PM | Reply

Snoofy-

How much cock you suck?
If we're going there then let's go there.
How much cock, Alex?

Posted by eberly at 2026-10-12 11:42 PM | Reply

#58 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:29 PM | Reply

Biden did COVID recovery better than the rest of the damn world.
And Republicans hated him for it. Still do.

You can thank our billionaire owned, Trump loving media for that.

#59 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:29 PM | Reply

Alex, still stinging over that?

maybe you should have sat that one out?

wanna go there? You poked the bear then got the claw.

#60 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:33 PM | Reply

How much cock you suck?

Plenty.

Jealous?

Never really understood our slut shaming, Puritanical society.

Especially when the ones who are the most self-righteous are also the ones who are dressed up in MAGA gear and hanging portraits of Trump in their living rooms.

#61 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:33 PM | Reply

Stinging over you embarrassing yourself?

I think it's hilarious when you show your true homophobic face.

#62 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:34 PM | Reply

You poked the bear then got the claw.
#60 | POSTED BY EBERLY

When poking a bear, be sure to get consent first.

They're generally lovable guys, but no one wants to be taken by surprise.

#63 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:35 PM | Reply

"hanging portraits of Trump in their living rooms."

I've been in some pretty serious Trumper's houses.....haven't seen his portraits of him

#64 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:36 PM | Reply

geez...it was 3 days ago and he ran as fast as he could after that.

scared shitless.

with clown here, he might keep tossing spitwads....but not in a million years can that kid go nose to nose with me on any issue.

#65 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:38 PM | Reply

I went to bed.

The psychic stuff is almost as stupid as your gay insults.

#66 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:39 PM | Reply

They keep them in their bedrooms to stare at while fucking their spouses.

#67 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:39 PM | Reply

scared shitless.

Yes, I'm in therapy for my phobia of 55 year old doughy insurance salesmen from Kansas. You pant load.

#68 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:42 PM | Reply

not in a million years can that kid go nose to nose with me on any issue.

Nose to nose?

I hope you practice good hygiene.

As far as issues, are there any you're willing to take a position on? Because all to do is ride the middle while pretending both sides are the same and no matter what either side does, nothing changes.

Hell, you can't even bring yourself to admit nothing Trump is doing is normal and that whatever was left of FDR's America he has either destroyed or is waging war against.

#69 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:44 PM | Reply

I doubt you're in therapy because of me, Alex.

I simply returned what you were throwing.

and here we are 3 days later....you're still crying because you got punched in the face for not staying on the porch where you belong.

You hoped corky and danforth would help you......but no.

so..........surprise....you went to bed.

#70 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:44 PM | Reply

-are there any you're willing to take a position on?

just about an hour ago you assigned a position to me when I was willing to state my position.

now you're interested in my position?

seriously...like an hour ago you told me you weren't interested in my position.

#71 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:45 PM | Reply

I simply returned what you were throwing.

I just pointed out that you voted for W twice, undercutting your stupid gotcha.

You melted down. Everyone saw it.

#72 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:46 PM | Reply

How many cocks are on my menu tonight, eberly? Consult your tarot cards.

#73 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:47 PM | Reply

do you want my answer
I don't see there being any value to it.
You showed up to make excuses for Trump.

It's someone else's fault.

#38 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 03:58 PM

right there....."I don't see there being any value to it"

followed by ....

" are there any you're willing to take a position on?"

make up your mind

#74 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:48 PM | Reply

now you're interested in my position?

You have a position?

Is it missionary with the lights turned off?

#75 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:48 PM | Reply

-I just pointed out that you voted for W twice, undercutting your stupid gotcha.

You got it wrong and it was my facts you were trying to undercut.

#76 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:49 PM | Reply

So you didn't vote for W? Twice?

That's bullshit. If you hadn't you wouldn't have had a tantrum.

#77 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:50 PM | Reply

I don't see there being any value to it

I don't.

Been here long enough to know engaging with you is mostly for some light entertainment and not much else.

But hey. Thats a compliment. You're entertaining.

Most the trumpers on here are nothing more than a waste of time.

#78 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-15 05:51 PM | Reply

Interesting....Alex believes he's entitled to accuse me of who I voted for....get it wrong...and when I respond........he wants to cry about it for 3 days.

#79 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:52 PM | Reply

"So you didn't vote for W? Twice?
That's bullshit. If you hadn't you wouldn't have had a tantrum."

so I did vote for him twice and that's why slapped you?

so.....you do suck a lot of cock and that's why you're crying about it 3 days later?

#80 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:53 PM | Reply

I asked you a question. You melted down into a homophobic rapid fire tirade.

That's a "Yes", eberly.

#81 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:53 PM | Reply

-Been here long enough to know engaging with you is mostly for some light entertainment and not much else.

LOL

#82 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:54 PM | Reply

Last time you got cornered you accused me of blowing married men.

You've got a problem, eberly. Seek help.

#83 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-15 05:54 PM | Reply

I voted for GWB in 2000. That's the last vote for president I gave to a republican.

now with that said..........so what?

how does that change anything whatsoever in that discussion?

Do you have any memory of what that was about?

#84 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:55 PM | Reply

-you accused me of blowing married men.

cornered? LOL

I can't remember the name of that dipshit from Florida who admitted to screwing married men and proud of it.

you all remember......I just can't remember his name.

#85 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 05:56 PM | Reply

and asking me how many times I voted for GWB wasn't a serious question.

Not even close. go back and read the thread. It wasn't remotely a serious question.

I could have just ignored it but I chose to slap you.

my response to you was ask a serious question or STFU.

did you think that was a serious question?

#86 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-15 06:00 PM | Reply

Other thread that eberly hijacks to make it all about himself.

#87 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-15 06:14 PM | Reply

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