Iran War, Tariffs Drive Inflation Up, Trump Still Blames Biden

politicians have been pointing the finger on inflation forever.

Americans don't understand it and the people who do understand it use it to their advantage.

Which is why who blames who matters very little.

#32 | Posted by eberly



It's not so much pointing their finger at inflation, but what they attribute inflation to.



Biden did a lot of attributing inflation to corporate greed, which turned out to be one of the major drivers of inflation.

Trump did a lot of attributing inflation to Biden, which is far less true, and from the angle where it is true, it's equally true of Trump.

So, those aren't really the same thing. One holds a lot more truth than the other.



Though I would argue you're right about something else. Most Americans don't really understand why the Fed is directed to maintain a low rate of inflation, and not, say, nearly zero inflation. The group who benefits the most economically from sustained low inflation is the very rich, more than any other economic bracket. Once you're liquid enough to make ends meet, storing wealth in debt is both tax-advantaged and mathematically advantaged, thanks to inflation. Most Americans don't understand that. Because people understand things that affect them personally, and for average Americans, their biggest purchase ever is their home, which is chump change.