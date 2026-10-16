James Talarico's Plan to Tackle the National Debt

"James Talarico rolls out economic agenda that takes aim at "false Gospel of trickle-down economics"



Like his U.S. Senate rival, Ken Paxton, the Austin state lawmaker introduced a plan to address what he called an "affordability crisis." But they differed on who is to blame for rising costs."



"Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico proposed a sweeping economic agenda on Wednesday that called for repealing recent GOP tax cuts for the wealthy and enacting universal childcare, among other policies meant to lower everyday costs.



"We have an affordability crisis because we have a corruption crisis," Talarico said during a nearly 30-minute speech to an audience of 1,300 people in Arlington.



"For too many of our neighbors " for too many Texans " the American dream has become an American nightmare."



"It's time for us to come together across these manufactured divisions, to take on the people at the top who have been screwing us over for far too long," Talarico said.



"That is the movement that we are building here in Texas. This is not a politics of fear. This is not a politics of division. This is a politics of unity, a politics of friendship, a politics of love. This new kind of politics can change our state. It can change our country."



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