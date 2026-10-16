James Talarico's Plan to Tackle the National Debt

from the thread link transcript:
Chapter 1: The American dream
The American dream has become an American nightmare. It is too expensive to buy a home. It's too expensive to get married and have kids. It's too expensive to retire comfortably. People are working hard every day.
They're playing by the rules. But those rules of today weren't written for us. They were written for billionaires.
We can't afford a home, but Jeff Bezos has at least a dozen. We can't afford to
fill up our tank, but Mark Zuckerberg is launching helicopters off his mega yacht.
One in five Texas children live in poverty. But one of our own residents became the world's first trillionaire.
Those three men now own more wealth than the entire middle class. The top 1% has put the American dream behind a paywall.
Chapter 2: Corporate welfare
I haven't heard a good democratic argument of great let's help people, but how are you pro? There are nasty people. There are welfare queens.
There are nasty people who take advantage of the system and take away from those who earned it, take away from those who need it.
So, how are you going to take that into account?
How are you going to going to make sure we we cover that risk as well?
The biggest welfare queens in this country are the giant corporations that don't pay a penny in federal taxes. The biggest welfare queens are the CEOs who get a tax deduction for flying on a private jet.
It's not hungry kids. It's not working parents who work multiple jobs to provide for their families."