Trump: 'As Soon as I Want [the War] to End, It Will End'

|
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Lawrence O'Donnell: "No wartime president of the United States has ever said, 'As soon as I want the war to end, it will end.' And so what Donald Trump told American voters last night is, 'I don't want the war to end. I don't want the war to end today. I don't want the war to end tomorrow. I don't want the war to end next week.' Donald Trump is saying, 'It's my war, and it will end whenever I want it to end. And because I'm not out there fighting it myself, I do not want it to end."
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy