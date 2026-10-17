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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Trump: 'As Soon as I Want [the War] to End, It Will End'

Lawrence O'Donnell: "No wartime president of the United States has ever said, 'As soon as I want the war to end, it will end.' And so what Donald Trump told American voters last night is, 'I don't want the war to end. I don't want the war to end today. I don't want the war to end tomorrow. I don't want the war to end next week.' Donald Trump is saying, 'It's my war, and it will end whenever I want it to end. And because I'm not out there fighting it myself, I do not want it to end."

Posted by qcp at 07:33 AM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/17

Status: user

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Trump has just extended two wars in exchange for a meaningless appeal to his vanity from Putin. snyder.substack.com/p/war-throug ...

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-- Timothy Snyder (@timothysnyder.bsky.social) 5:26 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

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More: O'Donnell tore into the comment and what he thought it implied:

"No wartime president of the United States has ever said, As soon as I want the war to end, it will end.' And so what Donald Trump told American voters last night is, I don't want the war to end. I don't want the war to end today. I don't want the war to end tomorrow. I don't want the war to end next week.' Donald Trump is saying, It's my war, and it will end whenever I want it to end. And because I'm not out there fighting it myself, I do not want it to end.'"

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-16 09:48 AM | Reply

He's a complete idiot.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 10:38 AM | Reply

So he doesn't want the war to end or he would end it right now.

It's a ALL BS of course. He has no plan and is just making it up as he goes.

Remember when it was a scandal when Obama dared to tell Putin that he would have "more flexibility" after the midterms?

Ahh. Yes.. Good times.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-16 12:02 PM | Reply

So he is saying that he wants the high prices and inflation for the oil and diesel now.

He wants American families to suffer.

------- sociopath.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 12:18 PM | Reply

"Trump: "As soon as I want the war to end, it will end"

Translation: as soon as Israel wants the war to end, it will end.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-16 01:13 PM | Reply

Iran has a Vote.

Wars are like Fires.

Easy to start, sometimes almost Impossible to Put Out.

Hubris Meets Nemesis....

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-16 01:34 PM | Reply

Just ---- off you pathetic ------.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:51 PM | Reply

"Iran has a Vote."

A vote on what, who Trump bombs?
Makes no sense.

It's like saying a woman with a black eye must have voted for it.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-16 05:40 PM | Reply

Trump can't unilaterally End the war. Iran has a say, that's what I mean by Iran has a vote.

If Trump tries to stop, Iran Won't Necessarily Stop. They might keep sinking Ships. They keep firing Ballistic Missiles.

Duh.

It's pretty damned obvious what I mean.

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-16 05:58 PM | Reply

Piggy is actually correct.

Hear me out

He can end it anytime he wants

By surrendering unconditionally.

He has that option

In fact, I'd argue that is an inevitability.

Ending it with victory?

AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 06:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"If I want the Sun to rise in the West, it will rise in the West. So let it be written. So let it be done"

-Dementia Donnie, the child rapist.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 08:24 PM | Reply

"Trump can't unilaterally End the war. Iran has a say, that's what I mean by Iran has a vote."

Holler back when Russia has a say, okay?

#12 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-16 08:52 PM | Reply

Washington Post journalist was beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank

Israel is abusing American journalists

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 08:58 PM | Reply

Russia is trapped in Ukraine. They can't unilaterally stop either.

That's why War is so stupid.

Easy to start,often Fiendishly difficult to escape from.

Hitler would know.

Also Putin and Netanyahu.

They are trapped by their own Aggression.

Tarbabies are Real...

#14 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-17 12:14 AM | Reply

The Saudis Bombed Sanaa, now Ansar Allah is kicking their butt.

Bet the wished they left it Alone....

You don't have a mind for history, snoopy.

#15 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-17 12:20 AM | Reply

Ending it with victory?
AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN
#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-16 06:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Anyone who thinks this is funny in a dumb kind of way should tally up the scoreboard on US military victories since 1946.

#16 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-17 08:33 AM | Reply

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