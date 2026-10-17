Trump: 'As Soon as I Want [the War] to End, It Will End'

More: O'Donnell tore into the comment and what he thought it implied:



"No wartime president of the United States has ever said, As soon as I want the war to end, it will end.' And so what Donald Trump told American voters last night is, I don't want the war to end. I don't want the war to end today. I don't want the war to end tomorrow. I don't want the war to end next week.' Donald Trump is saying, It's my war, and it will end whenever I want it to end. And because I'm not out there fighting it myself, I do not want it to end.'"