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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Witkoff Calls Putin a 'humanitarian'

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is facing immediate backlash for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "humanitarian" ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:38 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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WITKOFF TO PUTIN (yes, that Putin): "You talk so much about Trump being a humanitarian " you are a humanitarian also, sir. I salute that. I commend you."

we are so cooked. Russia was never a hoax.[image or embed]

" The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 9:31 AM Oct 21, 2026

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Hey Steve, how does Putin's taint taste?

Here is your "humanitarian" and his bestie along side the one year old they murdered in a park.


Steve deserves to be ridiculed for the rest of his life.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-21 01:08 PM | Reply

Putin killed another child, a 6 year old girl in Kyiv, during DJT's so-called diesel ceasefire.

also:

"Army Media ...
@armyinformcomua

Four civilians killed, children injured, homes destroyed and a university hit. Russia's overnight attacks on Ukrainian cities continue.

On the night of Oct. 20-21, Russian forces launched another wave of attacks against Ukrainian cities, striking residential neighborhoods, educational facilities and other civilian infrastructure.

By Wednesday morning, Ukrainian emergency services had confirmed at least four deaths and reported injuries to civilians, including children, across the affected regions."

x.com

Now that's Trump's kind of, 'humanitarian'... just don't ask him to spell it.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 01:15 PM | Reply

Neville Chamberlain's valet couldn't have said it better.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-21 03:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hurry! Buy stock in the company that makes Danforth's irony meters.
This is our chance to get rich quick.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 03:49 PM | Reply

Putin as a humanitarian is comparable to a vegetarian's relationship to vegetables.

#5 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-10-21 04:22 PM | Reply

Opinion: As it turns out, America lost the Cold War
www.msn.com

... It is starting to feel like all the history we learned was wrong.

We were taught we won the Cold War. But today, the President of the United States openly serves the interests of Russia. We have become, in fact, in crucial economic and security matters, a satellite of Moscow. The U.S. chief executive has publicly and repeatedly declared his loyalty to Russia's head of state. For more than a decade he has openly and covertly been advancing Russian foreign policy, often at the expense of the national security of the United States, the laws of the United States, and the interests of the United States and our allies.
Expand article logo Continue reading

It is such a shocking turn of events, so inconceivable to anyone who lived through the Cold War or its aftermath, that many Americans have been in denial about it for years. But the evidence is not only incontrovertible, but in recent days, the U.S. president has made the situation more explicit.

Trump's recent announcement that he had entered into an agreement with Russia to purchase diesel was a shock even to those who had long been in denial. Not only was Trump setting aside congressionally mandated U.S. sanctions policy, but he was offering a financial lifeline of billions of dollars to a cash-strapped Kremlin that could and almost certainly would use the extra liquidity to help fund its brutal, criminal aggression against Ukraine.

Never mind that the amount of fuel involved would make no impact on U.S. supplies, or that Trump could have gotten a better price purchasing the fuel elsewhere.

Never mind that the deal failed on its merits, economically and politically, as a form of relief for U.S. truckers and farmers squeezed by high prices.

What was worse and undeniable was that the U.S. was now helping to underwrite Russian attacks that were daily killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying Ukraine's infrastructure.

Furthermore, we were offering to help Russia at precisely the moment when the futility of its four-year escalation of a conflict that began in 2014 was becoming clear. Russia was no longer gaining ground. Russia was paying a huge price militarily, with over 1.5 million dead and wounded troops. Russia's economy could no longer afford the war. Ukraine had momentum. ...

Perhaps even more nauseatingly (if such a thing is imaginable), the world knows that Russia is actively supporting Iran. Credible reports suggest that Russia has been supplying vital intelligence to the Iranians and helping to resupply their missile stockpiles.

Which means that Donald Trump is directly sending U.S. taxpayer dollars to a country that will indirectly and yet inevitably serve to support potential attacks on our own military.

Trump is living up to his reputation as America's greatest enemy by actually using U.S. dollars to pay not only for attacks on our allies and, by extension, on the Western Alliance, but also by making it possible for Iran to target and kill more Americans.

Our president is at war with us. ...



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-21 05:43 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

...America lost the Cold War...
#6 | Posted by LampLighter

Of course, Republicans haven't won a war since the Civil War. Then they became Democrats and won 2 World Wars.

#7 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-21 06:06 PM | Reply

"Russia Russia Russia, Democrats are obsessed!"
- Cultist morons.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-21 06:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Putin defeated america without firing a shot.
He simply identified and exploited our greatest weakness- republican stupidity - combined with the greed of the tech oligarchs who refused to stop him.

#9 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-21 06:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Wonder how the ironturdbell will spin this one...

#10 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-21 06:18 PM | Reply

Steve Witkoff is called a condo salesman in this country. Elsewhere, he is called to carry luggage to the car...

#11 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-21 06:47 PM | Reply

Recurring Pattern: Trump regime says nice things about Putin just before Trump attacks Iran.

#12 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-21 06:59 PM | Reply

America lost the Cold War and the Confederacy mentality has won out over the last 160 years.

Ain't America grand?

If you want me to leave, I'll wait for you to set me up with two plane tickets and accommodations. My work travels.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-21 07:04 PM | Reply

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