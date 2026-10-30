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Friday, October 30, 2026

Putin: Elon Musk Is a 'real Genius'

Elon Musk is a "real genius", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after revealing the two are in "close" contact about satellite technology.

Posted by REDIAL at 12:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Reuters picks up Putin's comments about his friend and ally Elon Musk. www.reuters.com/world/europe ...

[image or embed]

-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 1:17 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "He's a genius, a real genius," Putin said of Musk ...

Quelle surprise.

Pres Putin likely said that because Mr Musk is trying to own the US elections in order to put MAGA in control.

And MAGA seems to love Pres Putin.

I mean, just look at Pres Trump bowing down and being obsequious to Pres Putin.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 11:03 PM | Reply

If Musk was any character from the movie Real Genius it'd be Kent.

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-29 09:01 AM | Reply

Here is a link to Elmo's new theme song ... for the latest documentary about him ... written by David Byrnes formerly of the Talking Heads.
Enjoy!

m.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 01:58 PM | Reply

Heil Musk does Vlad a favor on Starlink, Vlad calls him a genius.

Werks on DJT... who's trying to decide which man's arse he likes best.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 02:05 PM | Reply

Obligatory

cdn.bsky.app

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 01:04 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Musk is a traitorous, drug-addled fool.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 10:48 AM | Reply

@#4 ... Musk does Vlad a favor on Starlink, Vlad calls him a genius ...

Pentagon IG refuses to investigate Starlink/Starshield slowdown in Ukraine
arstechnica.com

Likely because the Pentagon IG does not want to have to report upon what actaully occurred and who might be behind it.


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 01:50 PM | Reply

Elon musk is a strategic genius. He studies systems like the stock market or social media or politics and finds new ways to manipulate them.

It's a tragedy that he chose to use his talent for evil and he needs to be put away for that choice before he causes even more death and suffering than he already has.

#8 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-30 03:07 PM | Reply

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