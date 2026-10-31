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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Surface-to-air Missiles Installed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

The Avenger defense weapons are designed to intercept incoming strikes and low-flying aircraft

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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Mar-A-Lago Gets Surface-To-Air Missile Systems ...

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-- JoeMyGod (@joemygod.bsky.social) 6:51 AM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Another way Trump tries to emphasize his own importance.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-31 11:30 AM | Reply

Maybe he should just stay in the White House like most presidents have?

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 11:43 AM | Reply

Iran.

Trump is a scared little Man.

He fears what he has unleashed will boomerang on him.

I'm Convinced he's actually Afraid.

It's eating him him up.

I'd bet his Cortisol levels are astronomical.

What a dope.

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-31 12:17 PM | Reply

Paranoia is a symptom of early onset.

Otherwise, who is he afraid of?

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-31 05:40 PM | Reply

The money that this country spends to protect those at the top while those at the bottom starve is criminal. If you're a scared little kitty, then stay home.

#5 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-31 05:54 PM | Reply

Does this mean he's never going back to the White House again?

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-31 05:57 PM | Reply

Sign of the times: this kind of news doesn't lead to me thinking "well s*&^, we might get attacked." I think "what are these pieces of s*&^ going to do?"

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-31 06:18 PM | Reply

It tells me that Trump thinks Mara Lago is going to come under attack.

Most likely paranoia has taken over.

#8 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-31 06:41 PM | Reply

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