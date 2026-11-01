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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Musk's Hostile Takeover of American Democracy

Elon Musk wants to buy another election. Musk did rather well in 2024. His huge contributions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign may have made the crucial difference ...

Posted by danni at 01:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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danni

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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Musk's Hostile Takeover of American Democracy (4 comments) ...

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NEW: The group behind Cornel West's 2024 ballot push was wholly funded through Elon Musk's dark money network, according to Sludge's review of tax documents. readsludge.com/2026/10/26/m ...

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-- Sludge (@sludge.bsky.social) 2:32 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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Worry not, as these billionaires have your dem politicians' backs:

AI Overview

Prominent billionaires and high-profile donors who fund Democratic candidates, causes, and super PACs include:

Michael Bloomberg: The former New York City mayor and media entrepreneur has committed around $80 million to $84.8 million to support Democratic candidates and help flip the House in the 2026 midterms. Read more on The New York Times.

George, Alex, and Jonathan Soros: The Soros family and their aligned organizations (such as Democracy PAC and the Open Society-backed networks) have contributed over $103 million to Democratic and progressive causes for the 2026 midterms, making them among the top Democratic-leaning donors.

Steve and Sue Mandel: The billionaire couple has donated $20 million to help fund Majority Democrats, a hybrid PAC/super PAC chaired by Rep. Jake Auchincloss focused on shaping the Democratic establishment. Read Forbes for more info on the initiative.

Bill Gates: The Microsoft co-founder has previously made private financial contributions supporting Democratic presidential efforts, such as a reported $50 million donation to a nonprofit organization backing the Kamala Harris campaig

#1 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-11-01 01:26 PM | Reply

This is effectively the strongest test of Americans' commitment to democracy that we have ever faced and unfortunately our Supreme Court decided in favor of allowing mega-rich donors,like Musk, to spend such huge amounts that it's nearly impossible for candidates dependent on small donors to compete. Here in Florida, the Republican running for Governor had seven times the amount of campaign funds as did the Democratic candidate which completely destroys the concept of "one man one vote". According to the Supreme Court "money is the same as free speech but if one side has so much more money then their message is heard continuously and their opponent's message barely heard at all!

#2 | Posted by danni at 2026-11-01 01:31 PM | Reply

The ketamine-addicted nazi spent $44 billion on twitter to elect the orange serial rapist.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 01:31 PM | Reply

#1 | Posted by MSgt

Only Zucc and especially Musk are censoring Democrats, on their respective social media platforms.
Only Musk (that we know of so far) is bankrolling spoiler candidates with dark money.

But you don't care about any of that that.
And you won't be commenting in this thread again.

You're not here to have a discussion.
You're here to shut down the discussion.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 02:04 PM | Reply

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