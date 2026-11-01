Musk's Hostile Takeover of American Democracy

Worry not, as these billionaires have your dem politicians' backs:



AI Overview



Prominent billionaires and high-profile donors who fund Democratic candidates, causes, and super PACs include:



Michael Bloomberg: The former New York City mayor and media entrepreneur has committed around $80 million to $84.8 million to support Democratic candidates and help flip the House in the 2026 midterms. Read more on The New York Times.



George, Alex, and Jonathan Soros: The Soros family and their aligned organizations (such as Democracy PAC and the Open Society-backed networks) have contributed over $103 million to Democratic and progressive causes for the 2026 midterms, making them among the top Democratic-leaning donors.



Steve and Sue Mandel: The billionaire couple has donated $20 million to help fund Majority Democrats, a hybrid PAC/super PAC chaired by Rep. Jake Auchincloss focused on shaping the Democratic establishment. Read Forbes for more info on the initiative.



Bill Gates: The Microsoft co-founder has previously made private financial contributions supporting Democratic presidential efforts, such as a reported $50 million donation to a nonprofit organization backing the Kamala Harris campaig