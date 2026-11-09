Trump Back to Pushing Election Conspiracy

"Why Historians Are Warning About Trump's Next Eight Weeks"



hartmannreport.com



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"Is Trump Entering the Most Dangerous Phase of His Presidency?



Historians and political violence experts warn that weakened strongmen can become more aggressive, purge doubters, and target opponents.



Could the next eight weeks be America's most dangerous?



" Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who's studied strongmen her entire career and wrote a brilliant book about them, calls this "late-stage radicalization," the dangerous phase when a weakened autocrat purges wafflers from his regime, strengthens his loyalists, and lashes out at anybody who may oppose him.



" Obama advisor Robert Pape, who runs the University of Chicago's project on political violence, just said that the next eight weeks until Democrats are sworn will be the most dangerous weeks of our entire lives."



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