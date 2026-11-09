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Monday, November 09, 2026

Trump Back to Pushing Election Conspiracy

President Donald Trump on Monday questioned the legitimacy of the midterm election results ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:32 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Donald Trump told the NYT he had "absolutely" accepted his party's midterm shellacking. But on Truth Social, he's falsely claiming the results are fraudulent It's the latest iteration of Trump saying one thing to the masses -- while winking at his base. www.politico.com/news/2026/11 ...

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 11:35 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is how J6 started... he still has a couple of months before losing the Congress to foam up rebellion by the people who know they will get Pardons.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 12:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

"Some early voting dumps' were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote," the president said.

Someone just figured out it was an unstoppable blue tsunami that just wiped out his power base.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-09 12:32 PM | Reply

" early voting dumps'"

IOW, reporting the numerical results of early voting is suspect.

But ONLY in places Trump lost, of course.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-09 12:38 PM | Reply

Yup. There is something seriously wrong with Trumpy.

Early voting is still voting.

The people have spoken. Loud and clear. They disapprove of the direction this country was going. They voted for a course correction.

And all I see from Trumpy is two middle fingers.

Good luck with that.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-09 01:02 PM | Reply

Trumpy is like a dog that keeps trying to eat its own vomit because he loves the smell of it.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-09 01:05 PM | Reply

"As a dog returns to its vomit, so fools repeat their folly." Proverbs 26-11

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 01:40 PM | Reply

I don't see another J6 happening.

They're missing the element of surprise
We're gonna clearly see them coming
But ... ..bring it on.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-09 01:48 PM | Reply

"Why Historians Are Warning About Trump's Next Eight Weeks"

hartmannreport.com

article version

"Is Trump Entering the Most Dangerous Phase of His Presidency?

Historians and political violence experts warn that weakened strongmen can become more aggressive, purge doubters, and target opponents.

Could the next eight weeks be America's most dangerous?

" Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who's studied strongmen her entire career and wrote a brilliant book about them, calls this "late-stage radicalization," the dangerous phase when a weakened autocrat purges wafflers from his regime, strengthens his loyalists, and lashes out at anybody who may oppose him.

" Obama advisor Robert Pape, who runs the University of Chicago's project on political violence, just said that the next eight weeks until Democrats are sworn will be the most dangerous weeks of our entire lives."

more

hartmannreport.com

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 02:34 PM | Reply

oops... vid

www.youtube.com

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-09 02:35 PM | Reply

JD Vance might want to stay home on Jan 3. Trump might try to have him hanged.

#10 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-09 05:03 PM | Reply

COME GET SOME, YOU FAT PEDO COWARD. WE'LL BEAT YOU TO DEATH WITH MELANOMA'S SKULL

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-09 05:31 PM | Reply

#11 |
>WE'LL
What's this "we" shit? You got worms?

#12 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-09 06:46 PM | Reply

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