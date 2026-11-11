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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Guard Reprimands Hegseth at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and talked near the solemn memorial following a Veterans Day ceremony. "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the sentinel called out, stopping his patrol to face the group as they departed.

Posted by Corky at 05:29 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

wow -- CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE ... PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 11, 2026 at 2:55 PM

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Video at the CNN article thread link.

Kid's a new Military Hero in my book.

Let's see if Kegsbreath tries to do anything about it.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-11 03:21 PM | Reply

---- that stupid moronic limp-wristed poof.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 04:44 PM | Reply

Yet another example of the lack of respect for fallen soldiers by Pres Trump and those in his administration.

That aside, the Sec of Defense should know better than allow this to occur within his entourage.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 06:05 PM | Reply

Who the FUCK laughs at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier? I've been there multiple times. There's never been anything but the heaviness, the weight of respect, and awe.

Hegseth is a joke.

#4 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-11 06:08 PM | Reply

Now, lets hope this member of the 'Old Guard', who took it upon himself to remind Hegseth and his party where they were and what the expectations were for those visiting Arlington National Cemetery, and in particular, the Tombs of the Unknowns, that he suffers no repercussions for him doing his duty.

OCU

#5 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-11-11 06:11 PM | Reply

Every Republican alive today would gladly laugh at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, and flip him the bird, if it meant lowering their taxes 1%.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 06:11 PM | Reply

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