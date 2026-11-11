Guard Reprimands Hegseth at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
A U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and talked near the solemn memorial following a Veterans Day ceremony. "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the sentinel called out, stopping his patrol to face the group as they departed.
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