Russia Is Shipping Explosives to Iran

What sort of help are Russia and China giving to Iran in its battle against the US?



Before the "battle", China was learning the Iranians how to mass manufacture drones.

Provided high end G2A defense systems, satellite intelligence.

China purchased 90% of Iranian sanctioned oil, remember Biden didn't care.



This isn't news though ...



Just like domestically the US makes laws, policy, sanctions ... but then never enforces.



Ukraine also but that's a whole different threat.



Its the same threat. The cause of the war is different, but its the same threat.



A better question is what is the PLA learning about the US military?