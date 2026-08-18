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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Russia Is Shipping Explosives to Iran

A European government document obtained by NBC News, confirmed by a Western official, describes shipments that include trinitrotoluene, the explosive compound known as TNT, alongside drone parts and ammunition bound for Iran.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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So North Korea helps Russia, Russia helps Iran, Iran fights the USA, and the USA now hates South Korea and loves North Korea. www.nbcnews.com/politics/nat ...

[image or embed]

-- Phillips OBrien (@phillipspobrien.bsky.social) 11:02 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What a savvy genius.

~ Doe 174 ~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 12:22 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 12:45 AM | Reply

Iran seems to be turning into a proxy war for the US against its ~enemies.~

Ukraine also but that's a whole different threat. So I won't go there.

What sort of help are Russia and China giving to Iran in its battle against the US?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 01:52 AM | Reply

"I will ask Vladimir, but I don't see a reason to believe that he is doing that."

- Donny the Pud.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 08:06 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Our president is one dumb f---.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 08:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

What sort of help are Russia and China giving to Iran in its battle against the US?

Before the "battle", China was learning the Iranians how to mass manufacture drones.
Provided high end G2A defense systems, satellite intelligence.
China purchased 90% of Iranian sanctioned oil, remember Biden didn't care.

This isn't news though ...

Just like domestically the US makes laws, policy, sanctions ... but then never enforces.

Ukraine also but that's a whole different threat.

Its the same threat. The cause of the war is different, but its the same threat.

A better question is what is the PLA learning about the US military?

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-18 08:54 PM | Reply

A better question is when the fuck will your mom let you out of the basement so you can get hit by a bus.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 12:39 AM | Reply

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