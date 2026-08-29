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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Outrage as Trump Official Refuses to Name Source of U.S. Beef

A Trump Cabinet secretary's inability to say from which country the U.S. will import beef is spurring online outrage.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/29

Status: user

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Q: Which specific countries have been in talks with the US about stepping up beef imports? BROOKE ROLLINS: I am not privy to talk about that

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 12:20 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That Trump is keeping the origin of this meat a secret should terrify anyone who wants a hamburder.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 12:45 PM | Reply

That Trump is keeping the origin of this meat a secret should terrify anyone who wants a hamburder.
#1 | Posted by Zed

Lacking any evidence that an actual deal has been made leaves me to assume this is just another Trump lie. The entire story sounds like something he made up on the fly.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 01:07 PM | Reply

USDA recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of Argentine beef sold in Texas, Florida

www.tpr.org

MAHA is going swimmingly.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-26 01:18 PM | Reply

We know exactly where it's coming from.

Argentina has 600 million pounds of beef that can't pass inspections and no one will buy.

Trump is buying it.

#4 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-08-26 02:53 PM | Reply

Argentinian beef finances and also feeds those who are committing genocide.

Why else do you think Trump can get away with the constant fleecing of Americans?
He is an entrepreneurial puppet buyer/seller for Epstein Co.

America's #1 enemy is Zionist Israel.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-26 03:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#5

This link will help explain a lot of this mishegoss between Dummkopf Trumpf, Javier Milei, and Bibi: Dummkop Trumpf circulating American taxpayer funds to foreign oligarchs

"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 03:21 PM | Reply

Where's The Beef From?

We know where it won't be from. Tyson plants in Illinois and Utah. Note that these plants were closed on August 13.
One wonders if Tyson got advance word their prices will be undercut by Trump's imported mystery meat.

"Tyson Foods, the largest meatpacking company in the US, announced last week that it is closing two of its facilities in Illinois and Utah and selling a beef facility in Washington state, and will lay off hundreds of workers as the supply of cattle hits a 75-year low."
www.theguardian.com

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 03:57 PM | Reply

Nut Butter Recall Update: FDA Issues Highest Risk Warning

www.newsweek.com

Who needs food safety?

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 01:16 PM | Reply


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 01:32 PM | Reply

They haven't gutted the FDA enough, apparently.

#10 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-29 01:47 PM | Reply

Good time to think about becoming a vegetarian.

#11 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-29 02:18 PM | Reply

Saline used in IV injections recalled nationwide due to fiberglass

fox8.com

Another day, another recall for the brain dead-------------------.

#12 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 03:07 PM | Reply

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