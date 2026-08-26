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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

US Faces Surging Toilet Paper Prices Amid Trade War with Canada

Using the bathroom or having a cry is about to become more expensive for North Americans as the US and Canada enter a full-fledged trade war that threatens to flush away decades of peaceful trading between the two nations.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 04:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8:45 AM Â· Aug 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh sh t!

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-26 01:30 PM | Reply

Yes, but what if the cost of Depends? I'm sure our taxpayer dollars are funding Pedo Donnie's ---- rags.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:32 PM | Reply

They should use lettuce. American tp has wood chips.

#3 | Posted by Jaspar at 2026-08-26 04:44 PM | Reply

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