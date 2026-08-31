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Monday, August 31, 2026

ICE Plans to Purchase Robot Dogs

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking to spend up to $2 million on robot dogs, according to a federal procurement notice.

Posted by Corky at 09:30 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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We are rapidly devolving into a dystopian state. ICE is ordering $2 MIL worth of robot dogs that can open doors, track people and see 360 degrees.

[image or embed]

-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 9:56 AM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"This plan purchased by ICE of robot dogs comes a few weeks after the agency decided to purchase as much as $20 million worth of electric shock gloves for officers to wear during immigration operations.

There's a saying that many of us will be familiar with.

It goes, "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

www.youtube.com

2 min vid version

;;

What could possibly go wrong?

(maybe one of these idiots will pet a robodog with his electric gloves on?)

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-29 09:34 PM | Reply

... The Boston Dynamic SPOT Robots will help "support public safety and law enforcement operations by providing a remotely operated robotic capability ...

How long before the dog robots are given autonomous operating abilities?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 09:34 PM | Reply


... and speaking of robot dogs ...

I turn my attention to China and its recent ~robot expo~ that showed what their human-like robots are capable of doing.

Aside from running very quickly (and subsequently crashing into a wall and bursting into flames because they don't yet know how to slow down and stop...), there were hundreds of those robots.

My first thought was not, ~gee, how can those robots help humanity?~

No, my first thought was, ~holy pasture pastries, what happens to our soldiers if they face wave after wave of thousands of those robots coming at them?~


Warfare is changing.

Significantly, and quickly.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 10:43 PM | Reply

what happens to our soldiers if they face wave after wave of thousands of those robots coming at them?

They won't. The US only fights from the air.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 10:58 PM | Reply

@#4 ... The US only fights from the air. ...

... and how well has that worked out? tactics without a strategy.

So, when China starts unloading boatloads of humanoid robots against Taiwan, what is the US going to do?

Sic ICE's robot dogs upon them?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 11:08 PM | Reply

... and how well has that worked out? tactics without a strategy.

As well as expected.

So, when China starts unloading boatloads of humanoid robots against Taiwan, what is the US going to do?

Start bombing Cuba.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 11:13 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Start bombing Cuba. ...

Sometimes, I think you at least should put a smily on your comment(s).


To be honest, that was my first thought for #6.

But then, after I pondered for a bit, ya know, you may be on to something.

Bombing Cuba would just be yet another diversionary attempt to distract attention away from his failures and the Epstein Files.



#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 11:31 PM | Reply

MAGA likes to say things like "Mess with the bull, you get the horns".

And that is true. The horns is all the bull has. It has a brain the size of a walnut. Not many other options.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 11:36 PM | Reply

@#8 ... And that is true. The horns is all the bull has. It has a brain the size of a walnut. ...

Methinks you underestimate the size of the brain involved.

:)



#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 11:57 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Methinks you underestimate the size of the brain involved. ...

Ooops, typo alert ...

I had meant to say ...

Methinks you overestimate the size of the brain involved.


Apologies for that brain evacuation of methane gas, a.k.a., brain fart.

(but I think the latter may not survive the censors...)


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 12:42 AM | Reply

How long before the dog robots are given autonomous operating abilities?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Or weapons?

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 02:52 AM | Reply

This is what the US is really good at: Coming up with ways to hurt people while making money for a tiny minority.

Were these K-9 "Terminators" deployed in US prisons yet?

#12 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 04:02 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Isn't Terminators the right word?

This is scarier than the Terminater movies because they could deploy these things on people now.

It's getting worse for the Human Spirit.....

#13 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-31 12:56 AM | Reply

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