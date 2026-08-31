ICE Plans to Purchase Robot Dogs

"This plan purchased by ICE of robot dogs comes a few weeks after the agency decided to purchase as much as $20 million worth of electric shock gloves for officers to wear during immigration operations.



There's a saying that many of us will be familiar with.



It goes, "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."



www.youtube.com



2 min vid version



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What could possibly go wrong?



(maybe one of these idiots will pet a robodog with his electric gloves on?)

