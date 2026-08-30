Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, August 30, 2026

Iran War Is Rapidly Draining US Navy Budget

Donald Trump's war on Iran has driven the US military into a severe financial crisis ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Pentagon Is Lousy With Pickled Pete’s Propagandists (0 comments) ...

Iran War Is Rapidly Draining US Navy Budget (5 comments) ...

America's next grocery shock is brewing (5 comments) ...

Masked Israeli Settlers Attack NBC News Crew (5 comments) ...

Pedo 47’s USAID Cuts Are Deadly In Nepal Floods (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"A former military officer now working for a navy contracting company, who has been briefed on the shortfalls, said: 'They're fucked. They shot all their weapons; they trashed all their ships; they ran out of their money.'" www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026 ...

[image or embed]

-- Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 5:50 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No strategy.

Just whimsical decisions.

What might have been expected?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 12:26 AM | Reply

"But we did those 140 gosh-darned Israeli hostages home."


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 02:28 AM | Reply

So, will military loyalty and Trump support remain after it becomes clear this administration sees them as nothing more than captured muscle for their organized crime gig?

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 03:06 AM | Reply

TYPO fixed: "But we did get those 140 gosh-darned Israeli hostages home."

*High Five!*

"FUNNY"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 03:41 AM | Reply

F*&^ off, idiot.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-30 06:35 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort