Republicans Hoping 'Trump-a-palooza' Isn't Only About Trump

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"Communism vs. common sense," Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) said in an interview, calling the event a "scene-setter" that should stay laser-focused on "what's on the line" for voters in the election.



Republicans have reasons to be wary. Trump's approval ratings are at record lows for his time in office, and many swing-district GOP lawmakers are torn between running from an unpopular president and alienating his base of committed supporters.



There is little evidence Trump is content to let rank-and-file Republicans run away from him. The first pair of national midterm ads funded by his cash-rich political operation put Trump at the very center. ...