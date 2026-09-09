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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Republicans Hoping 'Trump-a-palooza' Isn't Only About Trump

President Donald Trump will be at the center of this week's GOP midterm convention. Many of his fellow Republicans are hoping he doesn't make it all about him.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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James Talarico is hosting a statewide grocery drive for middle class Texans during Republicans' midterm convention. Tickets to the convention cost $20,000. Talarico collected over 20,000 pounds of groceries.

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 2:16 PM Â· Sep 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... According to interviews with dozens of Republicans, they are largely hoping for a two-pronged approach aimed at getting the president's committed supporters off the sidelines: a focus on what they call Democrats' extreme positions and the accomplishments of the Republican Congress -- most of which are now more than a year old.

"Communism vs. common sense," Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) said in an interview, calling the event a "scene-setter" that should stay laser-focused on "what's on the line" for voters in the election.

Republicans have reasons to be wary. Trump's approval ratings are at record lows for his time in office, and many swing-district GOP lawmakers are torn between running from an unpopular president and alienating his base of committed supporters.

There is little evidence Trump is content to let rank-and-file Republicans run away from him. The first pair of national midterm ads funded by his cash-rich political operation put Trump at the very center. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 03:26 PM | Reply

I think if he will just talk about is economic and military successes that... oh, wait... perhaps if he talks about how he exposed the lying Epstein Files, hmmm, better not.

His best bet is to talk about renaming New Mexico Trumpsylvania, brag about his Arche de Trump, and go on and on about how brilliant he is. That's the ticket!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-08 04:43 PM | Reply

Mike Johnson is framing it as Republicans versus Communism.

Of course, he can't name a single Democrat (or Republican for that matter) who has called for a classless society and the end of private property.

Looks like he's using Vernon's Dictionary.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 04:47 PM | Reply

"Communism vs. common sense," Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) said in an interview"

Communism???? How can she use that term? It's not fair!!!!

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-08 05:16 PM | Reply

" Communism???? How can she use that term? It's not fair!!!!"

Meanwhile, Republicans are actively protecting child sex traffickers and perpetrators. No one has to create a fake complaint.

But both parties are the same, right?

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 05:20 PM | Reply

"Communism???? How can she use that term? It's not fair!!!!"

You're literally minimizing bald-faced lies.

Where do you believe defending lies and liars puts you on the moral scale?

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 05:46 PM | Reply

Trump-a-pa-Lewzer? Are they kidding?

Is it going to be about Looza?

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-08 08:07 PM | Reply

Nazi and Fascist are fair terms but communism is out of bounds?

How ------- thin can skin get?

How deranged and unaware can people get?

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-08 08:49 PM | Reply

Communism vs. common sense," Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) said in an interview"

Communism???? How can she use that term? It's not fair!!!!

#4 | POSTED BY EBERLY

No, it's just f*^%ing stupid and shows nothing more than he has an IQ roughly the same as the loaf I'm pinching.

A conclusion confirmed by his bleating common sense, which is 99.99% of the time code for "bulls*^%."

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-09 05:55 AM | Reply

Btw look that tool up. Holy inbreeding Batman, that's no cousin marriage producing that nonchinned moron.

#10 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-09 05:56 AM | Reply

EVERYTHING is about Pedo Donnie. Republicants are fucking retarded.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 05:07 PM | Reply

#8

Fuck off loser. You're nothing but a MAGAT clown.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 05:08 PM | Reply

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