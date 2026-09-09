Republicans Hoping 'Trump-a-palooza' Isn't Only About Trump

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Wednesday, September 09, 2026
President Donald Trump will be at the center of this week's GOP midterm convention. Many of his fellow Republicans are hoping he doesn't make it all about him.
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