Trump Offers Space Force Uniforms Inspired by Sci-Fi Film

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The graphic said it was "inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform" and "modernized for the guardians of the space domain."



Some were quick to note how Starship Troopers has Nazi connotations. Starship Troopers is a 1997 satirical sci-fi action movie directed by Paul Verhoeven, who grew up in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands.



In 2022, Verhoeven told The Guardian that the movie was about American politics and "fascists who aren't aware of their fascism." At the time, movie reviewers said the uniform in the movie was comparable to the Nazi uniform. ...