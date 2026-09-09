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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Trump Offers Space Force Uniforms Inspired by Sci-Fi Film

President Donald Trump's newly proposed Space Force uniform has sparked comparisons to Nazi military attire as the science fiction movie Starship Troopers inspired the design.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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Trump also just posted this AI slop that explains the design is "inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform."

[image or embed]

-- Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2:25 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

..Trump posted an AI graphic on Sunday on Truth Social depicting the "next generation" Space Force service dress uniform, which showed dark peaked caps, leather boots and silver belt buckles. He did not clarify when he wanted the uniform to be released and how it would be implemented.

The graphic said it was "inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform" and "modernized for the guardians of the space domain."

Some were quick to note how Starship Troopers has Nazi connotations. Starship Troopers is a 1997 satirical sci-fi action movie directed by Paul Verhoeven, who grew up in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands.

In 2022, Verhoeven told The Guardian that the movie was about American politics and "fascists who aren't aware of their fascism." At the time, movie reviewers said the uniform in the movie was comparable to the Nazi uniform. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-08 03:38 PM | Reply

- "American politics and "fascists who aren't aware of their fascism."

To be fair, Trumpers lack awareness in more things than they can count... which isn't that high, really.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-08 03:46 PM | Reply

Gay AF

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 01:10 AM | Reply

They look like NAZI SS uniforms

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-09 03:31 AM | Reply

Danke! Aber, Hugo Boss do them better.
~ Hugo Boss

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-09 05:19 AM | Reply

Looks an awful lot like the get-up Ron Jeremy wore in a flick that played at the Mitchell Brothers' O'Farrell Theatre back around 1973. (That said, memories may vary.)

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-09 05:25 AM | Reply

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-09 07:10 AM | Reply

"The graphic said it was "inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform" and "modernized for the guardians of the space domain."

No surprise that Trump would envision uniforms inspired by the Starship Troopers movie. Those uniforms were inspired by Nazi uniforms so Trump is naturally going to love them. Of course Trump isn't smart enough to realize that the aesthetic was used because the movie skewered fascist ideology.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-09 11:41 AM | Reply

Sure, America with have the Space Force uniforms.

But China alone will have an actual Space Force.

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-09 12:13 PM | Reply

@#8 ... No surprise that Trump would envision uniforms inspired by the Starship Troopers movie. ...

Agreed.

Also, that those in his close Oval Office circle of advisors might have been afraid to, I'll say, inform him of the image those uniforms project.

I mean, e.g., would you really expect Ms Printer (a.k.a. Ms Natalie Harp) to print out and give him a negative opinion of the uniforms?



#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 08:44 PM | Reply

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