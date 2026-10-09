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Friday, October 09, 2026

Dumb as Trump?

... It is hard -- no, it's impossible --to remember a President who has done more to hurt his own party than Donald Trump.

Posted by BellRinger at 03:32 PM | 49 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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BellRinger

Joined 2021/02/07
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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What is the #CostOfTrumpsCorruption for you? Your healthcare Your groceries Your gas Your utilities Your housing Your joy of living Your livelihood Your sanity Your life Are you willing to keep paying so Trump can keep paying billionaires, or are you ready to start healing? You decide in 26 Days.

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 3:50 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Read the whole piece. It really lays out how bad Trump has been and tips comes from the right side of the aisle.

#1 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-08 11:07 AM | Reply

-But none of those are Trump's really big problem. It's this: he's just not fun anymore.

The fun the right had in watching Trump drive the left crazy has faded or it's almost completely gone.

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 11:59 AM | Reply

"You ------- troll!!!!!!"

-Clownshack

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 11:59 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I always thought it was "Dum as Trump".

Never knew that there was a "B" in it somewhere.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 12:02 PM | Reply | Funny: 3

The fun the right had in watching Trump drive the left crazy

#2 | POSTED BY EBERLY

The major fun was, metaphorically, slowly crushing helpless little hamsters in their bare hands while others watched.

Yeah, I guess that did drive us crazy.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-08 12:03 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by eberly

They thought it was fun to "own the libs", they never expected it to impact them... It isnt fun anymore when you start feeling the pain.

#6 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-10-08 01:01 PM | Reply

- drive the left crazy

Thinking they owned them a lib was worth war and price increases and demonizing immigrants until it wasn't anymore.

Some day, "petty as a Trumper" will be a saying.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 01:01 PM | Reply

All true. It's a sporting event to many people.

It's not really about their lives (despite their insistence on such)

It's about being on a team. And winning.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 01:33 PM | Reply

Team Nazi is a really terrible look....

www.counterpunch.org

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 01:51 PM | Reply

"Read the whole piece"

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

---- off MAGAT scum

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 02:57 PM | Reply

Trump has really stunk it up this round. But if you asked me if I could go back and hand Kamala Harris my vote, the answer is still a hard no.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 04:28 PM | Reply

Nothing will ever change your mind. We get it.
We've known this about you for decades now.

#12 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-08 04:33 PM | Reply

It's about being on a team. And winning.

The team should be America.

The goal should be for Americans to win.

Unfortunately the wealthy. Those who are winning. Have divided us up into 50 states. Then there's the criminal rapist minorities to worry about. The Black Americans taking white people's jobs. Are gays turning your kids gay? Are transgenders cutting off your son's dick? Are women forgetting what it means to be a woman? Will national healthcare allow minorities, women, blacks, and gays to benefit from your hard work?

Suddenly no one is an American.

America fails.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 04:50 PM | Reply

I could go back and hand Kamala Harris my vote, the answer is still a hard no.

I doubt you've ever changed your opinion about anything regardless of all facts and information available.

You seem like the type who doubles down on a bad decision because you're incapable of admitting you were wrong.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 04:53 PM | Reply

Remember no amount of pain to magat scum personally offsets the joy they feel from making trans kids suffer

Keep in mind that there were more rapists in the Cornell 7 gang rape than there are trans athletes in college sports (of course Megyn Kelly thinks the gang rape victim enjoyed herself cause she is "chunky")

But, if a single trans kid cries, it makes it all worth it to magat scum

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 05:00 PM | Reply

"you're incapable of admitting you were wrong."

that's pretty rare here.

I admitted I was wrong on Roe and that's on a short list of acknowledgements.

And people don't respect it when you admit you're wrong. They wish they did but they don't.

People are too tribal and proud for that.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-08 05:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

correction beefy not chunky

#17 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 05:10 PM | Reply

#12 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-08 04:33 PM | Reply | Flag:

"Theyreeeee baaaaaack"

#18 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 05:29 PM | Reply

You seem like the type who doubles down on a bad decision because you're incapable of admitting you were wrong.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 04:53 PM | Reply | Flag:

Harris is retarded...hard stop. No one serious about voting or the state their country was in back then actually WANTED her to get elected. They did what pretty much everyone has done in the last couple of decades, they held their nose and cast a vote for someone on the ballot.

But you know what? All is not lost; you might just get an opportunity to vote for her again.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 05:38 PM | Reply

All true. It's a sporting event to many people.

This is my analogy, I like it. It helps me navigate this space better.


The team should be America.
The goal should be for Americans to win.
~ Clownshack

You say this, but I can show example after example where you and other Lumpers put "Americans" belowiIllegal Immigrants, and even us legal immigrants.

Laken Riley? Iryna Zarutska? Kathryn "Kate" Steinle ? I could go on and on and on....

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-08 06:19 PM | Reply

You seem like the type who doubles down on a bad decision because you're incapable of admitting you were wrong.

Did Corky or DonorBot post on this thread? I don't see them?

#21 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-08 06:20 PM | Reply

#21

Is on Team Oblivious... he's still wallowing in his Cult Leader's immigrant lies.

Perhaps he ate his own ----- cat?

#22 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 06:27 PM | Reply

"Trump has really stunk it up this round. But if you asked me if I could go back and hand Kamala Harris my vote, the answer is still a hard no."

If you really feel she was that unpalatable, I'd never blame you for not voting for her. I felt the same way about the Clintons, and Trump. But there are always third-party and write-in options, even as a protest vote.

#23 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-08 06:29 PM | Reply

"Harris is retarded...hard stop."

She wasn't the brightest bulb in the patch, nor an ideal candidate by any stretch. But she was preferable to Trump, even before the traitorous Jan 6th insurrection, which many of my veteran and LE friends are still extremely pissed about.

#24 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-08 06:34 PM | Reply

But there are always third-party and write-in options, even as a protest vote.

#23 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-08 06:29 PM | Reply | Flag:

I've done that before, the last time was Gary Johnson.

#25 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 06:39 PM | Reply

Harris is retarded...hard stop.
#19 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURD

She's a Mensa scholar compared to you and Trump.

Didn't read the rest of what you wrote.

Based on your first brilliant sentence, it was obvious reading the rest would be a waste of time.

#26 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 06:47 PM | Reply

I can show example after example
#20 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Doubtful.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 06:48 PM | Reply

I admitted I was wrong
#16 | POSTED BY EBERLY

and humble too!

#28 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-08 06:49 PM | Reply

Pedo Jeff with his Pedo Friends vote for Pedo Idiot

Surprised Pedo Idiot ----- up the country

And Pedo Jeff would do it again

#29 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-08 07:44 PM | Reply

All a pedo sees is pedophiles.

#30 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-08 08:24 PM | Reply

Then you must see a lot of dog ----

#31 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-08 08:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

All a pedo sees is pedophiles.

#30 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Democrats: "If you rape or support raping kids, you're a Pedophile."

LeftHandPedo: "Raping children doesn't make us Pedophiles! In fact, you're the real Pedophiles for calling us Pedophiles!"

#32 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-08 09:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

All a pedo sees is pedophiles.
#30 | Posted by lfthndthrds

At least half a dozen top Trump administration officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files
www.nbcnews.com

It really doesn't matter to you that they rape kids.

#33 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-08 11:57 PM | Reply

And people don't respect it when you admit you're wrong.

---- em. It's about self respect, and learning to do better.

#34 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-09 02:32 AM | Reply

28

never underestimate the ability to admit when you're wrong and be an arrogant ----- at the same time.

#35 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-09 08:46 AM | Reply

Sycophant must be a pedo as it dominates everything that creep types.

#36 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 08:53 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Sycophant must be a pedo as it dominates everything that creep types.

#36 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-09 08:53 AM | Reply | Flag:

It consumes the sick ----. It's all thy can talk about.

#37 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-09 09:15 AM | Reply

These are luvsorangeturds and patricide Jeff's people.

docs.google.com

#38 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:07 AM | Reply

All a pedo sees is pedophiles.
#30 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

You vote for pedophiles.

Republicans love pedophilia.

#39 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-09 11:03 AM | Reply

Sycophant must be a pedo
#36 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

He's a Republican?

#40 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-09 11:05 AM | Reply

Trump has really stunk it up this round. But if you asked me if I could go back and hand Kamala Harris my vote, the answer is still a hard no.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds

"Just in case you guys were wondering, I'm really really stupid! And my ego is more important than my well being."

#41 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-09 03:36 PM | Reply

Yall aint see nothing yet. Wait til the midterms are over and trump really has nothing to lose.

#42 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-09 03:37 PM | Reply

Flag:

Sycophant must be a pedo as it dominates everything that creep types.

#36 | Posted by BellRinger

Your party chose to throw away all it's supposed "principles" to join a cult led by epstein's party pal. You're going to spend the rest of your life defending that terrible decision and wanting to quit talking about it, but we're not going to let you.

#43 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-09 03:38 PM | Reply

All a pedo sees is pedophiles.
#30 | Posted by lfthndthrds

I believe the phrase you're looking for is:

"Birds of a feather flock together."

At least half a dozen top Trump administration officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files
www.nbcnews.com

#44 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 04:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hey OneNut, get your facts straight. Iryna Zarutsk was not killed by an undocumented immigrant, but it appears her killer was a mentally ill American citizen.

Now show me your concern about Renee Good and Alex Pretti who were murdered by their own government. All of these deaths are sad, but your attempt to shame people about only some of them is pathetic.

#45 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 04:29 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Democrats after election day....

What? You mean we can't just whine our way to victory?

#46 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-10-09 04:32 PM | Reply

@46 Why not, Trump did. And you foolishly believed everything he whined about.

#47 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 04:43 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Laken Riley? Iryna Zarutska? Kathryn "Kate" Steinle ? I could go on and on and on....
#20 | Posted by oneironaut

You and the other torch and pitchforkers keep banging that same old drum. Laken Riley was murdered in 2024 by an illegal alien. Approximate illegal alien population in 2024 was 14.6-15.8 million. How many others were murdered by illegal aliens in 2024? I don't know either, but if the number were known I'm sure some of your mob would be shouting it to the sky. I'm sure there were more, but going with the one we know about, that's one murder committed by a group of about 15 million, or a rate of .00000000044 per 100,000. There were just over 20,000 homicides in the entire US in 2024, for a national homicide rate of 5.88 per 100,000. You'd be far less likely to be murdered hanging around the day labor crew at Home Depot than just about anywhere else in the country.

#48 | Posted by El_Buscador at 2026-10-09 05:19 PM | Reply

They thought it was fun to "own the libs", they never expected it to impact them... It isnt fun anymore when you start feeling the pain.

#6 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-10-08 01:01 PM

It's like the three-time white, male Trump voter who was lamenting that when he voted for Trump, he was expecting that all of the 'bad things' were only going to happen to 'the other' people.

OCU

#49 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-09 05:58 PM | Reply

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