Dumb as Trump?

Laken Riley? Iryna Zarutska? Kathryn "Kate" Steinle ? I could go on and on and on....

#20 | Posted by oneironaut



You and the other torch and pitchforkers keep banging that same old drum. Laken Riley was murdered in 2024 by an illegal alien. Approximate illegal alien population in 2024 was 14.6-15.8 million. How many others were murdered by illegal aliens in 2024? I don't know either, but if the number were known I'm sure some of your mob would be shouting it to the sky. I'm sure there were more, but going with the one we know about, that's one murder committed by a group of about 15 million, or a rate of .00000000044 per 100,000. There were just over 20,000 homicides in the entire US in 2024, for a national homicide rate of 5.88 per 100,000. You'd be far less likely to be murdered hanging around the day labor crew at Home Depot than just about anywhere else in the country.