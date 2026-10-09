Trump Accounts Were a GOOD Idea -- He Just Made It an Icky One

But last week, the Trump administration changed the ways that these benefactors could benefact. Now, instead of giving cash, donors can give shares of individual stocks, so long as they give the stock grants to groups of at least 5,000 kids in a given age group and geographic area. Moreover, the recipients cannot refuse the gift.



So, you begin to see the issue. Our tax dollars set up an account for kids and then "philanthropic" corporations add donations to those accounts in the form of stocks. now our tax dollars are tied up in these stocks



Note that the donors can target which kids get the money and THEY CANNOT REFUSE IT



You beginning to smell the problem???



Hey Elom Musk's space x is taking advantage of this donation, which is a tax write off

