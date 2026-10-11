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Sunday, October 11, 2026

'I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap'

President Donald Trump told a crowd of his most loyal MAGA supporters in Tennessee that he could "say the stupidest things-- and they'd still clap " ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

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Trump: I could say the stupidest things and you'd clap

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-- Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 4:48 PM Â· Oct 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They don't care what he says as long as he's protecting them from the reality of their lives with his air of superiority... fake as that is.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-11 10:38 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

'President Donald Trump told a crowd of his most loyal MAGA supporters in Tennessee that he could "say the stupidest things" and they'd still clap " '

Well, I guess that Donald does tell the truth sometimes.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-11 11:07 AM | Reply

Pavlov had his dogs, Trump has his Republicans.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-11 01:53 PM | Reply

Utter Contempt for his "Followers".

I can't say I'm Surprised.

He probably laughs about how Stupid they are all the time with Lutnick and the other Billionaires.

Birds of a Feather....

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-11 02:04 PM | Reply

It's shameful. But a little scary to watch how easy a mob of humans are duped and how easy they submit to a charisma cult.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-11 02:06 PM | Reply

What Charisma?

He's Jabba the Hut.

Disgusting and full of Contempt.

Proof of Human Stupidity and Willful Blindness.

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-11 02:08 PM | Reply

What Charisma?

It's not charisma to me. But apparently is to a large number of maga maroons. They have never felt such affection or love before!

Looking for a better word if you have one.

The psychology of the MAGA movement is already a major focus of political science, sociology, and social psychology, and researchers agree it will be studied for decades.

But charisma is definitely in the list.

From AI (saying it better than me):

Populism relies on a sharp divide between "the pure people" and "the corrupt elite." The psychological bond with a singular leader who acts as a champion for the group creates a high degree of loyalty and shared identity.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-11 02:14 PM | Reply

Dotard: I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap.

No "could" about it.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-11 02:15 PM | Reply

HITLER....

But Hitler had a Brain.

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-11 02:19 PM | Reply

Trump is ID.

Pure Lunacy and Self Promotion.

#10 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-11 02:21 PM | Reply

Appetite.

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-11 02:24 PM | Reply

He's Jabba the Hut.

Trumpy the Hut operates on loyalty. Much of that loyalty is genuine. There is even probably an oath you have take and papers to sign.

Jabba the Hutt did not have genuinely faithful followers; his entire criminal empire was built and maintained through fear, debt, coercion, and self-interest rather than loyalty.

Tho Trumpy the Hut also operates thru fear, debt, and coercion. Because cruelty is ALSO the point apparently with this crowd of humans.

Again.. these are historic times and it will be studied for decades to come. For those that survive it.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-11 02:27 PM | Reply

Those morons out there? Shucks, I could take chicken fertilizer and sell it to them as caviar. I could make them eat dog food and think it was steak. Sure, I got 'em like this... You know what the public's like? A cage of Guinea Pigs. Good Night you stupid idiots. Good Night, you miserable slobs. They're a lot of trained seals. I toss them a dead fish and they'll flap their flippers.

~Lonesome Rhodes~

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-11 03:32 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Maybe he's laying ground for next year's Nobel, having stepped back from, "I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue."

He could do a lot of things. Losing all oxygen to the brain would be a good start.

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-11 05:54 PM | Reply

Where are the usual apologists to explain what he really meant?

#15 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-11 08:30 PM | Reply

'I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap'

Sad but 100% accurate

#16 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-11 08:41 PM | Reply

Clapping.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-11 08:41 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump is a despicable worm but he does, by definition, have charisma..

#18 | Posted by babyhuey at 2026-10-11 09:10 PM | Reply

Like fat chicks are hot.

#19 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-11 09:17 PM | Reply

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