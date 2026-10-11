'I could say the stupidest things, and you'd clap'

What Charisma?



It's not charisma to me. But apparently is to a large number of maga maroons. They have never felt such affection or love before!



Looking for a better word if you have one.



The psychology of the MAGA movement is already a major focus of political science, sociology, and social psychology, and researchers agree it will be studied for decades.



But charisma is definitely in the list.



From AI (saying it better than me):



Populism relies on a sharp divide between "the pure people" and "the corrupt elite." The psychological bond with a singular leader who acts as a champion for the group creates a high degree of loyalty and shared identity.