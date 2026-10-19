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Monday, October 19, 2026

Bari Weiss Exposed for Pushing CBS to Smear Democratic Candidates

CBS News editor in chief and anti-woke crusader Bari Weiss urged her newsroom to cover right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed.

Posted by snoofy at 11:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

snoofy

Joined 2005/09/26
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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when critics of bari weiss say that she is not a journalist, we mean that literally. she does not respect or even appear to understand the values of the profession. everything for her is propaganda. www.semafor.com/article/10/1 ...

[image or embed]

-- jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 7:09 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Zionists are gonna zionist for the sake of their homeland- ISRAEL.

#1 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-19 11:51 AM | Reply

This is the same Bitch that got Refaat Alareer and some of his Family Murdered by the IDF over a Bad Joke online.

She's Scum.

Giving her a Mouthpiece is Israeli influence on American life at work.

Sick Stuff.

Sixty Minutes isn't News anymore, it's Hasbara propaganda and outright Fabrication.

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-19 11:53 AM | Reply

OK, I will say that I do read cbsnews.com.

The "live" coverage of the Iran war is better than any other news site I regularly visit. Far better.

That aside, what she may be doing to 60 Minutes? I stopped watching that program decades ago because it was, well, for me, boring.

I am still visiting cbsnews.com, and if (when?) it eventually turns into newsmax.com, I will be looking elsewhere.

But for now the live coverage of the Iran war is better than any other site I've visited.



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 11:44 PM | Reply

Exposing the truth is smearing Democrats.

#4 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-19 11:50 PM | Reply

'60 Minutes' ratings fall 41%

www.thedailybeast.com

This MAGA twunt is doing a great job.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 11:54 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Exposing the truth is smearing Democrats. ...

How so?

Aside from one of the many unsubstantiated assertions your trolling farm seems to present.

What's it got?


Yer up ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:03 AM | Reply

@#6

... and I may be so bold as to proffer an off-topic opinion ...

One of the many reasons I often refer to this site as "august" is that the site allows such alternative, albeit brain dead, views such as those expresses in the #4 comment in this thread.

I mean, what other rationale discussion sites would let such an unsubstantiated comment just ~go by?~

Kudos to RCade.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:08 AM | Reply

And, speaking of Brain Dead, I am reminded of this CBS TV series that ran in 2016 ...

BrainDead
en.wikipedia.org

... BrainDead is an American political satire science fiction[1][2][3] comedy-drama television series created by Robert and Michelle King.[4] The series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Laurel Healy, a documentary film-maker who takes a job working for her brother Luke (Danny Pino), a U.S. Senator, after the funding for her latest film falls through.

Assigned as his new constituency caseworker, she discovers that Washington, D.C. has been invaded by extraterrestrial insects which are eating the brains and taking control of people, including members of Congress and their staffers.

Much of the internal comedy of the series was that, in the altered reality of Washington, D.C. politics, only a few people noticed. ...


One quite interesting aspects of that series was that the speeches of then 2015/2016 candidate Trump were often playing on TVs in the background of the main action.

So, BrainDead... a premonition?



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:14 AM | Reply

I hesitate to respond because of you obtuse and disingenuous nature. Have you heard of Ilhan Omar?

#9 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-20 12:27 AM | Reply

@#9

So, ya got nada in response?


Good to know.

:)

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 01:03 AM | Reply

@#9

fwiw ...

obtuse
www.wordnik.com

...
from The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition.

adjective Lacking quickness of perception or intellect.
adjective Characterized by a lack of intelligence or sensitivity.
adjective Not distinctly felt.
adjective Not sharp, pointed, or acute in form; blunt.
adjective Having an obtuse angle.
adjective Botany Having a blunt or rounded tip.
...


disingenuous
www.wordnik.com

...
from The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition.

adjective Not straightforward or candid; insincere or calculating.
adjective Pretending to be unaware or unsophisticated; faux-naf.
adjective Usage Problem Unaware or uninformed; naive.
...


#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 01:08 AM | Reply

@#9

Maybe your current trolling alias should ask its troll farm management for better talking points?

:)

Jus' sayin' ...


#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 01:13 AM | Reply

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