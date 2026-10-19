Bari Weiss Exposed for Pushing CBS to Smear Democratic Candidates

OK, I will say that I do read cbsnews.com.



The "live" coverage of the Iran war is better than any other news site I regularly visit. Far better.



That aside, what she may be doing to 60 Minutes? I stopped watching that program decades ago because it was, well, for me, boring.



I am still visiting cbsnews.com, and if (when?) it eventually turns into newsmax.com, I will be looking elsewhere.



But for now the live coverage of the Iran war is better than any other site I've visited.









