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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

France's Unrest Lays Bare 'slow agony' of Macron's twilight Months

France's worst bout of civil unrest in years has plunged President Emmanuel Macron's final months in office deeper into turmoil, exposing the powerlessness of a leader struggling to contain social anger ...

Posted by lfthndthrds at 12:32 PM | 31 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Macron: 'How can French people do this to France?'

[image or embed]

-- Sky News (@news.sky.com) 2:21 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

ough chit.... France deserves every ember..
---EVERY GD EMBER / FLAME OF FIRE.
Just like if Dems win And reopen border we won't give a damn how many of your kids are raped and murdered... Not one damn....

. Because like France.... You were warned.

#1 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-19 02:51 PM | Reply

a country demanding more from a state that can no longer afford to give much.

About sums up the Western countries at this point. There's a few standouts, those with natural resources.

But France, Albania .. Western Europe is one or two riots away from being in the dust bin of history.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 06:01 PM | Reply

Western Europe is one or two riots away from being in the dust bin of history.

#2 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

What do you want it replaced with?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-19 06:58 PM | Reply

--Viva la revolucion
--Viva Francia!

#4 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-19 07:24 PM | Reply

What do you want it replaced with?

Replaced? Unlike you I don't hate Western civilization, I like it the way it is, or at least was, ... pre-COVID.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 08:23 PM | Reply

You dumfux supported the-------------------'s insurrection.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 08:26 PM | Reply

Isn't it funny those "angry students" didn't burn down any mosques...

#7 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-19 08:44 PM | Reply

You dumfux supported the-------------------'s insurrection.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

--you and Macron are blaming the Muslim invasion on Trump...
-- does your wife slap you around too !
BWAAAAAAAA

#8 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-19 08:48 PM | Reply

@#8

Curious that your apparent troll farm seems to have turned against Muslims in its recent posts...

Why?


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 09:04 PM | Reply

Stranglers - Skin Deep (1984)
www.youtube.com

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 09:06 PM | Reply

Wow.

Lots of distraction from MAGA about France.

Who knew they cared.

I guess Turds has an excuse. Those are his people.

If he still lived in France he'd be in the streets protesting too.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-19 09:09 PM | Reply

#11 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

Says the guy lying about genocide in Gaza.

#12 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 09:13 PM | Reply


Curious that your apparent troll farm seems to have turned against Muslims in its recent posts...
Why?

Not that recent, the US Navy was created because Muslims were capturing US citizens and forcing them into slavery.

Personally I have always been against them, the current state of Islam is incompatible with Western Civilization.

#13 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 09:15 PM | Reply

Isn't it funny those "angry students" didn't burn down any mosques...

They started to burn a shop, but then found it was Muslim owned and moved on......

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 09:16 PM | Reply

@#11 ... Who knew they cared. ...

You noticed that also?

#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 09:25 PM | Reply

@#13 ... the US Navy was created because Muslims were capturing US citizens and forcing them into slavery. ...

"Thomas Jefferson created the Marines for the Islamic pirates that were happening." (2010)
politifact.com

... On his Fox News program on Jan. 29, 2010, Glenn Beck was providing a history lesson on progressives in U.S. politics when he made the point that the difference between progressives and the Founding Fathers is that the founders thought the United States "should be Switzerland. We should stay out of everybody's business, be friends with everybody."

"I mean, if you're going to mess with us, we're going to pound you," Beck said. "Thomas Jefferson created the Marines for the Islamic pirates that were happening, right?" ...

The Marine Corps annually marks its birthday on Nov. 10, to commemorate the day in 1775 that the Continental Congress formally adopted a resolution founding the Continental Marines, Neimeyer said. During the Revolutionary War, Marines fought with distinction. On March 3, 1776, 200 Marines spearheaded the first American landing on foreign soil, an assault in the Bahamas.

So that's why, if you go the Marine Corps' History Web site, you'll see the banner, "Since 1775, the Marine Corps has been winning battles and defending our nation."

Obviously, that predates Thomas Jefferson's presidency.

It also happens to predate the United States of America. ...


#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 09:28 PM | Reply

genocide in Gaza.
#12 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Has spread into Southern Lebanon and the West Bank.

Let's see how the recent events in Syria unfold.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-19 09:31 PM | Reply

UN food agency chief describes absolutely brutal' situation in Gaza
Earlier, we reported that the UN has cut food assistance to 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza and 200,000 in the occupied West Bank because of a serious funding shortage.

Carl Skau, acting head of the World Food Programme (WFP), who just visited both Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters in a video briefing that life in Gaza remains "absolutely brutal" and dangerous, with UN teams recording about 50 Israeli attacks a day over the past week.

Skau said WFP will now prioritise food to those most in need: the sick, mothers and children at risk of malnutrition, and people closest to the "Yellow Line" dividing where Israeli forces remain.

Adding to the difficulties, the Israeli military last week halted the shipment of commercial goods, including food, into Gaza.

In the West Bank, Skau said that escalating pogroms by Israeli settlers have turned what used to be a human rights and protection crisis "into a hunger crisis, because food insecurity has more than doubled in the last three years".

He said almost one million Palestinians there now need food assistance.

During his visit, Skau said he saw burned-down olive fields, camps and villages. "The settler attacks over only these first two weeks of harvest have already surpassed the whole of last year in terms of number of attacks," he said.

#18 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-19 09:42 PM | Reply

What is burning the primary source of income and food for a group of people is other than genocde?

#19 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-19 09:44 PM | Reply

How did a thread about France become a screed against Israel?

#20 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-19 11:26 PM | Reply

Because no one brought up transgenders or mail in ballots.

#21 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-19 11:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

More from the article ...

... Even former allies are now openly scathing, tracing the country's current impasse to Macron's decision to call a snap parliamentary election in 2024 that weakened his authority.

"The end of this term is a slow agony," said Loc Kervran, a former lawmaker from Macron's camp, on X. "The president paralysed the country with his absurd decision to dissolve parliament in 2024. Arguably the worst decision in the history of the Fifth Republic."

LE PEN'S 'HIGHWAY' TO THE PRESIDENCY

The turmoil may benefit far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who is already the frontrunner in the 2027 presidential race and stands to gain from both the anger over declining living standards and the fears over law and order unleashed by the weekend's violence.

"Le Pen no longer needs to spend any money to campaign," Jean-Baptiste Moreau, another former Macron lawmaker, told Reuters. "It's not just a clear path ahead of her " it's a six-lane highway."

Le Pen delivered her own message to the nation in a video statement on Sunday, portraying Macron's administration as a crumbling power and casting herself as the figure capable of restoring order. ...


#22 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 01:23 AM | Reply

... and Pres Macron's attendance to a Celine Dion concert while his country seemed to be in turmoil was not the best of PR looks.

Macron hit with criticism for attending Celine Dion concert before violent riots broke out
justthenews.com


imo, of course.

#23 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 01:28 AM | Reply

If this "protest" is about economy and schools, why are they flying the Palestinian flag?

#24 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-20 09:19 AM | Reply

--Churches burning but not one mosque touched..

--paris store owners report ransacked stores leaving only alcohol... Pork products and toilet paper...

But it's about old books and not jhad.
--BWAAAAAA

" you people are so GD stupid these days it's downright comical...

#25 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-20 12:18 PM | Reply

Truth be told, many of the videos of the riots in France did show protesters waving Palestinian flags. It does raise questions abot what is really going on there.

#26 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-20 01:17 PM | Reply

It does raise questions abot what is really going on there

After we waged war on the Middle East, for decades, several nations became uninhabitable.

The people who once lived there migrated to Europe.

The protests currently happening in France are due to gas and energy being unaffordable, thanks to Trump's war of choice with Iran on the behest of Netanyahu.

The protests also attracts pro Palestinian protesters.

Which Trump and republicans are using to spread xenophobia.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-20 01:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-It does raise questions abot what is really going on there.

Unmitigated immigration is what's going on there.

#28 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-20 02:21 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

The protests have nothing to do with immigration and everything to do with the price of gas and energy.

Because Trump fucked up the world in order to distract from the Epstein files.

The GOP is a bunch of xenophobes and pedophile protectors.

#29 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-20 02:27 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Y'know, in terms of social unrest, I'd rather have Mexican and Latinos immigrating to the USA, legally or illegally, than Islamic immigrants. Foreigners of Islamic persuasion are boiling over with anger toward the West, and it recurrently manifests itself at seemingly any protest. From US colleges to the streets of Paris. When I think about it, Osama Bin Ladin was a logical and inevitable step in the Islamic diaspora.

#30 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-20 02:31 PM | Reply

Foreigners of Islamic persuasion are boiling over with anger toward the West

Decades of western terrorism will do that.

Weird, right?

#31 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-20 02:37 PM | Reply

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