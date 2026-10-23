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Friday, October 23, 2026

Trump Seeks to Preemptively Block Alaska Senate Result

The federal government sued Alaska elections officials this week as part of an attempt to preemptively line up a challenge to the results should Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan lose his race.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:49 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/23

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BREAKING: The Trump administration sues to block Alaska Senate certification if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses as another candidate shares his name.[image or embed]

" The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 11:35 AM Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This better get shot down or else you'll know the judiciary is in on it.

If states can't sue to block Trump's clearly unconstitutional attempts to influence how states run their elections because nobody has cause for harm yet, this absurd waste of the court's time should fall for the same reason.

#1 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:02 PM | Reply

We had what, 60 frivolous lawsuits last time?

I expect double that this time.

Let the Hunger Games begin.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

If not then preemptively block!

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 12:57 PM | Reply

Supreme Court should preemptively block Trmp's preemptive attempt to steal an election!

#3 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-23 01:11 PM | Reply

@ #3

Someone is getting a new RV is more likely

#4 | Posted by 2020Rocks at 2026-10-23 01:37 PM | Reply

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