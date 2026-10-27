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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Carville says he Still Believes Trump will Quit by Easter

Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down Wednesday on his prediction that President Trump will leave office by Easter next year.

Posted by south_american at 03:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Laura Ingraham Challenges James Carville To Wager on His Prediction That Trump Will Quit: 'I Will Put a Huge Amount of Money on This'

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-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 8:33 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I'd rather he be beaten to death on live TV

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 09:04 PM | Reply

... Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down Wednesday ...

Still yearning to be relevant in a world that may have passed him by?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 09:28 PM | Reply

James may be doing a little too much of that high dollar whiskey...

If I'm 80 and rich and not in good health and having been beaten on for years for screwing up just about everything, then losing big time in elections, what makes me want to endure more... Maybe I'll just pardon everybody and get out....

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-26 11:39 PM | Reply

And he'll hand the keys to Vance? Hmmm.....

#4 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-27 10:09 AM | Reply

If Trump left the presidency he'd give hp the lion's share of his protections and grift.

There will be another coup attempt. The outlines of it have been with us for a while.

Why resign from what you want when you can steal what you want?

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 10:14 AM | Reply

Donald Trump is truly alienated from reality (insane). He sincerely does believe that he is as great a man as Lincoln and hugely popular in the United States.

If he gets bitten next week he's going to react with shock and disbelief and bite back.

It's a good thing that, like Hitler, he has only one --------.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 10:17 AM | Reply

www.rawstory.com

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-27 10:27 AM | Reply

President Donald Trump's second administration has been tied to roughly $377 billion in alleged corruption, according to a tally released Tuesday by former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, a prominent Trump critic.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-27 10:27 AM | Reply

He will not quit.

He's lining his pockets too much.

Quitting would be admitting he is a loser and his ego will never allow that. He will go to the grave claiming he won 2020 and he was the best president in history.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:03 AM | Reply

" I'd rather he be beaten to death on live TV"

No need for potential martyrdom. I would just put him in life-long solitary confinement, right next to Multiple Miggs, in some damp cellar, with a television monitor playing Obama speeches nonstop.

#10 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-27 11:23 AM | Reply

Carville should just shut up and go fishing, or something.

#11 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-27 04:18 PM | Reply

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