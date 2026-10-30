Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 30, 2026

Federal Debt Hits 100% of GDP

The U.S. national debt reached 100% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, hitting the triple-digit mark for the first time since 1946.

Posted by qcp at 04:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Federal Debt Hits 100% of GDP (8 comments) ...

Trump moves Natalie into ultra-private White House hideaway (6 comments) ...

Iran Is Attacking Ships in the Strait at Record Levels (26 comments) ...

Kushner Got Secretary of State Fired After Dictator Paid Him, book says (10 comments) ...

Tina Brown: Trump’s Moment of Truth? (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The national debt reached 100% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, hitting the triple-digit mark for the first time since 1946. www.wsj.com/economy/fede ...

[image or embed]

-- Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 2:23 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hurraay!

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-29 12:30 PM | Reply

They're just stealing as much as they can before it collapses.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 12:49 PM | Reply

Has any suggested giving billionaires another tax cut?

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 12:56 PM | Reply

No worries. After November, the Democrats will control the House and Senate.

By January, after everyone is sworn in, the first thing Congress will do is pass surplus budgets, cut waste fraud and abuse, and put an end to adding more debt.

Finally, laws will be written or rewritten, to correct SCOTUS decisions. After all, that is the job of the Legislature.

They will pass a Constitution Amendment to put an age max limit on Congress and term limits on Congress.

Congress will want to finally recognize the ICC, but only after making laws that prior Presidents (with a few exceptions) won't be prosecutable by the ICC.

Obviously impeachment will happen.

Trump will be impeached, but he'll pardon everyone for anything covering the last two decades. Then, retire. JD will pardon Trump to heal the nation.

The Epstein files will still never ever make it through Congress despite their full access and guarantee of Speech and Debate protection to release all the Files into the Congressional record.

#4 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-30 10:26 AM | Reply

FUCK YOU, YOU STUPID MAGAT CUNT.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 04:40 PM | Reply

The best you can do with your crayons?

#6 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-30 05:24 PM | Reply

Congratulations, Republicans.
You Built That.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-30 05:55 PM | Reply

Congratulations, Democrats.
You'll have both houses of Congress.

Pass bills and laws to fix it.

Control of the purse. Surplus budgets.
Or, is it impossible for either party.

#8 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-10-30 06:21 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort