Federal Debt Hits 100% of GDP

No worries. After November, the Democrats will control the House and Senate.



By January, after everyone is sworn in, the first thing Congress will do is pass surplus budgets, cut waste fraud and abuse, and put an end to adding more debt.



Finally, laws will be written or rewritten, to correct SCOTUS decisions. After all, that is the job of the Legislature.



They will pass a Constitution Amendment to put an age max limit on Congress and term limits on Congress.



Congress will want to finally recognize the ICC, but only after making laws that prior Presidents (with a few exceptions) won't be prosecutable by the ICC.



Obviously impeachment will happen.



Trump will be impeached, but he'll pardon everyone for anything covering the last two decades. Then, retire. JD will pardon Trump to heal the nation.



The Epstein files will still never ever make it through Congress despite their full access and guarantee of Speech and Debate protection to release all the Files into the Congressional record.