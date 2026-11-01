Big Oil's Profits Soar

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Sunday, November 01, 2026
Chevron reported third-quarter earnings of $9.9 billion, nearly triple from the $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025. ExxonMobil posted a third-quarter profit of $15.4 billion, more than double the $7.5 billion it made a year earlier and just shy of its record quarterly profit from 2022.
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