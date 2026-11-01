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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Big Oil's Profits Soar

Chevron reported third-quarter earnings of $9.9 billion, nearly triple from the $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025. ExxonMobil posted a third-quarter profit of $15.4 billion, more than double the $7.5 billion it made a year earlier and just shy of its record quarterly profit from 2022.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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Gas prices have barely budged for months. On Friday, America's two biggest oil companies showed just how much that's been worth to them.

[image or embed]

-- Scripps News (@scrippsnews.bsky.social) 4:42 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A big part of the windfall didn't come from pumping oil. It came from turning it into fuel. Chevron's refining profits jumped more than 300%, from $1.1 billion to $4.9 billion.

At Exxon, the refining and fuels business carried the quarter, with adjusted earnings more than doubling from the second quarter while oil production earnings slipped on lower prices.

That gap explains why drivers haven't felt much relief, even though crude oil prices have eased from their spring highs.

"Nobody's filling their tanks with oil. It's got to be refined, and that's been the major kink this year," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told Scripps News.

De Haan said global refining capacity has been squeezed on several fronts. China is refining less because it can't get as much oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and Ukrainian drone strikes have knocked Russian refineries offline. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 03:25 PM | Reply

Avg American's Cost Soar!

(two sides, same coin)

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-31 03:34 PM | Reply

What happened to the concept of a Windfall Profit Tax?

Remember those days? When we thought such things were important and fair? Yeah. That was BT. Before Trumpy.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 11:49 AM | Reply

So massive is the profit taking one has to wonder if Iran is our "Oceania", the perpetual war of "1984" that kept the fascists in power.
Should be a windfall profits tax on what is going on, billions going from American pockets to big oil investors.

#4 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-11-01 12:45 PM | Reply

Another failure of Biden's as far as I'm concerned. He allowed "Greedflation" price gouging with no repercussions.

#5 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-11-01 01:30 PM | Reply

Why isn't Oil Trust Fund Kid doing a victory lap?

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 02:10 PM | Reply

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