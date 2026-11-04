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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

The Trump Hangover Election: 'What Were We Thinking?'

David Corn: White House aides frantically reminded reporters that Trump was not on the ballot. (Roll the video of Trump: "I'm just asking everybody to pretend I'm on the ballot.")

Posted by Gal_Tuesday at 06:32 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Gal_Tuesday

Joined 2003/07/01
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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The Trump Hangover Election: 'What Were We Thinking?' (17 comments) ...

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Need we say more? : Mother Jones illustration; Doug Mills/The New York Times/AP; Getty

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-- Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 1:12 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The democrats have two years to make good on their promises.

End the war in Iran.
Lower prices.
Control inflation.
End ICE.
Stop the insanity.

If they don't follow through, the pendulum will swing backwards. The public is at the point where they will vote for change even if it means bad change like 2024.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 09:41 AM | Reply

#24 Agreed. Dems need to walk and chew gum. IOW, they need to address issues of both affordability and accountability.

#2 | Posted by Gal_Tuesday at 2026-11-04 09:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

All's good up there Nixon, but most prices will not come down. They will stabilize, but not come down. Gas and Diesel may drop 10% but everything else will stay as it is.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 09:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It isn't "all about prices..."
If we don't pack the SCOTUS within the 1st year, I will be disappointed.

#4 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-11-04 09:49 AM | Reply

"If we don't pack the SCOTUS within the 1st year"

20-year, retroactively applied term limits would be good enough for me. That would effectively take care of Roberts, Alito and Thomas.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 09:56 AM | Reply

If we don't pack the SCOTUS within the 1st year, I will be disappointed.
#4 | Posted by Wardog

You want them to pack the court while Trump is still president? Exactly how would that work?

#6 | Posted by Gal_Tuesday at 2026-11-04 09:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They need to do something about healthcare prices. Restore ACA subsidies, pass a bill for Medicare for folks 55 and over (even if Trump vetoes it), pass a bill to send money to rural communities to shore up healthcare facilities in that are in danger of going bankrupt.They aren't going to be able to lower costs across the board, but they need to be seen making good faith efforts to do so.

#7 | Posted by Gal_Tuesday at 2026-11-04 10:05 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

WARDOG

First year of what?

#8 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-04 10:08 AM | Reply

-Restore ACA subsidies

for how long?

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-04 10:12 AM | Reply

for how long?
#9 | Posted by eberly

Until we can have a serious discussion about healthcare in this country?

#10 | Posted by Gal_Tuesday at 2026-11-04 10:17 AM | Reply

10

Fair enough. Just reminding folks that ACA subsidies, while necessary for the moment, is the opposite of universal health care. It's pure funding and subsidizing the private health insurance industry.

which means it needs an ending date if we're serious about making real change.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-04 10:32 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

Until we can have a serious discussion about healthcare in this country?

#10 | POSTED BY GAL_TUESDAY

At least we now have the opportunity to make it a priority again.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 10:37 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Someone mentioned a Constitutional Convention being possible... how 'bout we kill Citizens United while we're at it?

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 10:43 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

A lot of rheumy-eyed MAGA cult members are waking up late this morning, turning over in bed and realizing that the object they've been gleefully ------- for the past decade is actually a maggot-infested, rotting pig's head sewn onto the body of a putrescent, vinyl blow-up doll.

#14 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 10:55 AM | Reply

What was MAGA thinking?

They thought they were Masters of the Universe, in imitation of their boss. They behaved with brutal swagger and thought it would go on forever.

The neo-Confederacy did not end last night.

But we did stop it cold by way of a neo-Gettysburg.

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-04 01:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Good shot, Zed.

#16 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 02:05 PM | Reply

The people did exactly what trump asked and pretended like he was on the ballot. :)

#17 | Posted by Tor at 2026-11-04 07:34 PM | Reply

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