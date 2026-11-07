Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, November 07, 2026

Trump Wants Dana White as His Press Secretary

President Donald Trump says he wants UFC CEO Dana White to be his press secretary, and he wants a lineup of mixed martial arts fighters to back him up. "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Wants Dana White as His Press Secretary (16 comments) ...

Republican Arrested in Ballot Fraud Investigation (8 comments) ...

Trump Official Who Wants Data Centers on Public Lands Invests in AI (19 comments) ...

Election Loser Flavio Bolsonaro Partying in the U.S.A. (8 comments) ...

Democrat Leads, Boebert Claims Voting Irregularities (15 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

UFC CEO Dana White declines Trump's offer to become press secretary, source says

[image or embed]

-- Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 5:12 PM Â· Nov 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The brain dead orange chomo sure knows how to pick'em.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-07 02:22 PM | Reply

Joe Rogan would be a better choice.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-07 02:28 PM | Reply

We should be relieved that it's not Ted Nugent.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-07 03:08 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

sausage fest

#4 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-11-07 03:28 PM | Reply

There is no shark that President Trump won't jump.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-07 03:37 PM | Reply

We should be relieved that it's not Ted Nugent.

#3 | Posted by Corky

Or Ralph the Swimming Pig.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-07 04:03 PM | Reply

dana white?

isnt he busy punching his wife on camera?

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-07 04:07 PM | Reply

The last name was probably the hook.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-07 04:16 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

I have to remind everyone that Caligula made a horse a Senator.

We've been living in ancient Rome for a while now.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-07 04:20 PM | Reply

He declined. Effing RINO.

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-07 05:06 PM | Reply

His brain pan is empty

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-07 06:04 PM | Reply

"We've been living in ancient Rome for a while now."

Rome never ended.

#12 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-07 06:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

How much worse can he be than Pres Trump's previous Press Secretary?


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 06:25 PM | Reply

#12

Annnnddddd we have a winner!

Rome lived on as Nazi Germany and the USA theory:

www.google.com

Which was fine until Trump brought Fascism to America, now all bets are off.

#14 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-07 07:01 PM | Reply

Maybe it was that Dana White who was Mad Dog Mattis' spokesman awhile back.

#15 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-07 07:28 PM | Reply

"I think most of us recognize that Trump probably wasn't being serious here because in many ways he is little more than a troll.

However, a number of media outlets did take him seriously, reporting that Trump asked Dana White to be press secretary and how that would look.

One outlet even saying that Dana White is meeting with Trump on Monday. However, CNN subsequently reported that Dana White declined Trump's offer.

So, whether it was serious or not, apparently he's not going to be press secretary, which I guess is a relief, although it would have fit in perfectly with the circus that this administration is.

Other than trolling about Dana White, Trump has been doing something else on Truth Social last couple of days.

He is starting to post other people's comments about the election possibly being a fraud.

He has not, as of yet, come out and said that the election was rigged, but I would not be surprised if he says something along those lines in the next week or two.

After all, there has to be a reason that his candidates did not win, and it certainly cannot be because he is not popular."

www.youtube.com

full text below short vid

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-07 08:34 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort