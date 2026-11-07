Trump Wants Dana White as His Press Secretary

"I think most of us recognize that Trump probably wasn't being serious here because in many ways he is little more than a troll.



However, a number of media outlets did take him seriously, reporting that Trump asked Dana White to be press secretary and how that would look.



One outlet even saying that Dana White is meeting with Trump on Monday. However, CNN subsequently reported that Dana White declined Trump's offer.



So, whether it was serious or not, apparently he's not going to be press secretary, which I guess is a relief, although it would have fit in perfectly with the circus that this administration is.



Other than trolling about Dana White, Trump has been doing something else on Truth Social last couple of days.



He is starting to post other people's comments about the election possibly being a fraud.



He has not, as of yet, come out and said that the election was rigged, but I would not be surprised if he says something along those lines in the next week or two.



After all, there has to be a reason that his candidates did not win, and it certainly cannot be because he is not popular."



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