Trump Wants Dana White as His Press Secretary

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Saturday, November 07, 2026
President Donald Trump says he wants UFC CEO Dana White to be his press secretary, and he wants a lineup of mixed martial arts fighters to back him up. "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon.
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