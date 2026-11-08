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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Florida Voters Approve Massive Cut to Property Taxes

Opponents worry police, fire and emergency services will suffer: "State economists have projected that local governments will lose nearly $5 billion in the first year and nearly $12 billion a year once the exemption is fully phased in."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:34 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/08

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Florida just voted to slash property taxes, putting funds for local services at risk. That could lead to higher home insurance rates down the line.

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-- Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) 11:00 AM Â· Nov 6, 2026

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#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-08 02:22 PM | Reply

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