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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Palo Alto School District Faces Suit over Mosque Field Trip

A group of parents is suing the Palo Alto Unified School District and Palo Alto High Principal Brent Kline for allegedly encouraging students to wear Islamic religious attire during a field trip to a local mosque ...

Posted by oneironaut at 11:31 PM | 22 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/08/16

Status: user

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The lawsuit alleges Palo Alto High School students were encouraged to wear hijabs and given Qurans, observed prayer and exposed to the idea that Islam was aligned with social justice work.

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-- San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle.com) 12:00 AM Â· Aug 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Can you imagine the uproar if the school had brought Muslim students on a field trip to a barbeque?

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 02:28 PM | Reply

Can you imagine the uproar if the school had brought Muslim students on a field trip to a barbeque?

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds

No.

Beef is still king at the BBQ.

And Muslims, and Jews, are all aware that the rest of us eat pork.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-15 02:34 PM | Reply

It's funny how some people think pork is some kind of Muslim Kryptonite.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-15 02:37 PM | Reply

Yawwwwwwwwnnnnnnnnnnn

#4 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-15 02:38 PM | Reply

Remember this right wing degenerate's field trip to a PA synagogue?

www.politico.com

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-15 02:42 PM | Reply

Let's see where the Lumpers fall on this ..

Im pretty sure they will all defend it. Look even the tranny is ok with it. And they would hang it.

#6 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-15 02:49 PM | Reply

Im pretty sure they will all defend it. Look even the tranny is ok with it. And they would hang it.

#6 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-15 02:49 PM | Reply | Flag:

It's like "Chickens for KFC"!!!!

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 03:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The parents maintain that school officials "knew or should have known of the recurring nature of the challenged field trips, the foreseeable risk that students would be exposed to religious activity and ideological messaging during those events, and the risk that student images would be captured and publicly disseminated in a religious context."

What imagined "risk" exists from First Amendment protected free exercise of Speech and Religion?

I agree that sharing pictures of the students without consent is wrong, but children don't have rights in our society so I'm not sure it matters, and when you're in a public place you have no expectation of privacy (see: Flock).

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 06:19 PM | Reply

Aren't parents required to sign permission slips in order to allow their children to attend field trips?

I remember that's how it worked when I was a kid.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 06:34 PM | Reply

the foreseeable risk that students would be exposed to religious activity and ideological messaging during those events

What???

This reminds of when conservatives were freaking out about student doing yoga. Claiming it was exposing them to a foreign religion and ideology.

Conservatives can always figure out a way to make themselves a victim.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 06:47 PM | Reply

Turdfyck the pedophile

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-15 08:09 PM | Reply

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 06:19 PM | Reply | Flag:

Children have rights, and their parents can take them to a religious event anytime they want. Schools have no right to use tax dollars to bring students to these events.

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 09:15 PM | Reply

Turdfyck the pedophile

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-15 08:09 PM | Reply | Flag:

Show the doctor where Trump touched you, on the doll.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 09:16 PM | Reply

@#13 ... Show the doctor where Trump touched you, on the doll. ...

Release the Epstein Files, so we all can see.

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 09:21 PM | Reply

So you like to watch?

#15 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-15 09:30 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Children have rights

They do? What are they?

Schools have no right to use tax dollars to bring students to these events.
#12 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Thanks for your ignorant opinion. Worthless as always.

When I was in elementary school we were taken on a field trip to a Hindu temple. It was awesome. The architecture was beautiful. Their statues were magnificent. It was a great field trip.

Schools can take their students anywhere they choose to.

It has to get approved by the school board and parents need to sign permission slips.

#16 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 09:32 PM | Reply

Schools have no right to use tax dollars to bring students to these events.
#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds

^
Conservatives can always figure out a way to make themselves a victim.
#10 | Posted by ClownShack

#17 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 09:33 PM | Reply

So you like to watch?
#15 | Posted by fortfisher

There's a word for men who are keenly interested in other men's sexual preferences. Men who ask about other men's sexual practices frequently, publicly, out loud.

That word is homosexual.

#18 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 09:39 PM | Reply

#17 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-15 09:33 PM | Reply | Flag

STFU raetard. Even the ACLU disagrees with your dumb ass.

#19 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 10:25 PM | Reply

Conservatives can always figure out a way to make themselves a victim.
#10 | Posted by ClownShack

Lumpers always supporting the oppressors.

#20 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-15 10:33 PM | Reply

Let's see where the Lumpers fall on this ...

Duhhhh LuMPeRz!!

I still fall on the side that you should go step in front of a bus and rid the world of your incessant stupidity.

#21 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-16 06:40 PM | Reply

Schools have no right to use tax dollars to bring students to these events.

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds

But yet some s*&^bag faux Chreestian "coach" can force everyone to humor his sky daddy delusions?

Admit it, the only thing about this that makes you such a whiny b*&^% about it is that they went to a Mosque.

#22 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-16 06:42 PM | Reply

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