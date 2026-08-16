Palo Alto School District Faces Suit over Mosque Field Trip

The parents maintain that school officials "knew or should have known of the recurring nature of the challenged field trips, the foreseeable risk that students would be exposed to religious activity and ideological messaging during those events, and the risk that student images would be captured and publicly disseminated in a religious context."



What imagined "risk" exists from First Amendment protected free exercise of Speech and Religion?



I agree that sharing pictures of the students without consent is wrong, but children don't have rights in our society so I'm not sure it matters, and when you're in a public place you have no expectation of privacy (see: Flock).