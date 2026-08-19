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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

New Recruits Are Joining the Military in Big Numbers

The economy is driving young Americans' enlistments, according to Pentagon data.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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"These men and women signed up to serve their country. The least their country owes them is hot water, a working toilet and a real meal. Hegseth cannot even manage that, and he has the nerve to look their families in the eye and call them liars."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 6:27 PM Â· Aug 14, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, has repeatedly elevated military recruiting successes into the marquee achievement of his tenure and folded recruiting, long treated as an apolitical function of the military, into a broader culture-war proxy.

In remarks to roughly two dozen of the military's top recruiters at the Pentagon in December, Hegseth framed improved enlistment numbers as a reflection of confidence in the administration.

"You can talk about polls, you can talk about money, but men and women willing to serve and put on the uniform is a reflection of the belief they have in civilian leadership and military leadership," he told them.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, in a statement to ABC News, shared that same sentiment, adding that, "Americans everywhere are prouder than ever to serve in our unmatched military that prioritizes lethality, merit, and protecting our nation from those who seek to harm it."

Yet the military has been selling effectively the same proposition since the U.S. abandoned the draft and fully transitioned to an all-volunteer force in 1973: job stability and benefits, with a sense of adventure to sweeten the deal. What has changed, however, is the politics surrounding that bargain.

The military's recruiting rebound is real, but the reasons behind it are far less political than Hegseth's framing suggests.

ABC News interviewed nearly 40 recruits and prospective recruits at different stages of enlistment, along with two dozen recruiters across the military and current and former defense officials, and found young Americans are still largely making the same calculation that has driven enlistment for decades: steady pay, education benefits, job training and a direct path to the middle class. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 12:54 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

A bad economy is great for recruiting soldiers.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-18 08:07 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

#2,

Exactly. And don't forget astronomical healthcare costs and tuition rates. We'll never see universal healthcare and free college here because it'd basically kill military recruitment rates.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-18 08:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

For most, a jobs program. Get to use guns and drones and maybe hunt different-looking people, like in video games. Nothing more. No patriotism involved.

Then parlay that into the illusion of stability for having been in the military . . . while people deal with a generation or two's much-delayed adolescence.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 09:22 AM | Reply

People signing up under this administration is proof positive they're hardly our "best and brightest."

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-18 12:50 PM | Reply

A major indicator of an economy in serious trouble.

#6 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-18 02:57 PM | Reply

1Nut tried to sign up... but he couldn't meet the height requirements for the rides. Also there were literacy test issues.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-19 01:25 PM | Reply

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