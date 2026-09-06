Students for Trump Leader Accused of Beating Girlfriend

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
[A]llegations have surfaced about Ryan Fournier, a rising star in MAGA circles, accused of violently assaulting his girlfriend. According to a Friday article by The Daily Mail, Fournier allegedly began punching his girlfriend when she tried to wake him up after a night of drinking in May. However, the accusations come as he's already jailed in Washington, D.C., without bond for felony charges, according to The Daily Mail. Fournier is the co-founder of Students for Trump, which has 350 chapters across the country.
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Federal prosecutors alleged that Fournier grabbed his girlfriend's hair, knocked her to the ground, and hit her in the face at least twice, according to The Daily Mail. He then allegedly pulled out a switchblade, according to a court filing reviewed by The Daily Mail. "You're going to die tonight," Fournier allegedly told his girlfriend.
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