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Sunday, September 06, 2026

Students for Trump Leader Accused of Beating Girlfriend

[A]llegations have surfaced about Ryan Fournier, a rising star in MAGA circles, accused of violently assaulting his girlfriend. According to a Friday article by The Daily Mail, Fournier allegedly began punching his girlfriend when she tried to wake him up after a night of drinking in May. However, the accusations come as he's already jailed in Washington, D.C., without bond for felony charges, according to The Daily Mail. Fournier is the co-founder of Students for Trump, which has 350 chapters across the country.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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Federal prosecutors alleged that Fournier grabbed his girlfriend's hair, knocked her to the ground, and hit her in the face at least twice, according to The Daily Mail. He then allegedly pulled out a switchblade, according to a court filing reviewed by The Daily Mail. "You're going to die tonight," Fournier allegedly told his girlfriend.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"He then allegedly pulled out a switchblade"

A switchblade that he was going to metaphorically carry for all his future political life.

Maybe we stopped this one.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:49 AM | Reply

This kid's street cred just went way up in MAGA's eyes.

Not sure why it's thought this would affect his chances.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-06 12:21 PM | Reply

Ryan Fournier ... accused of violently assaulting his girlfriend.

They're probably more disappointed he didn't rape her.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 12:44 PM | Reply

Kegsy would hire him for the Joint Chiefs of Staff....

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-06 01:58 PM | Reply

Supreme Court Justice or President? Tough call.

A good republican candidate for either I'd say.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-06 02:43 PM | Reply

This can't be the first time for his girlfriend. Why is she even within 1000 miles of this violent piece of sh**.

I don't understand why some women just keep hanging on until one day they're found beaten to a pulp or dead.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-06 03:26 PM | Reply

Honestly, I would be more surprised from a MAGA person not being abusive to women.

#7 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-06 03:54 PM | Reply

Virtue signaling.

#8 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-06 04:01 PM | Reply

At one time Trump wondered out loud whether or not women should be allowed to vote.

Knowing Trump, that's probable still on his To-Do list

Perhaps he'll use the Declaration of Independence phrase "All MEN are created equal" as his grounds to prevent women from voting.

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-06 04:14 PM | Reply

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