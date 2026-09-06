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Sunday, September 06, 2026

Trump Judge: Let Them Drink Lead

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump told residents of Jackson, Mississippi on Friday they have no right to water untainted by lead, according to a new report. Kurt Engelhardt, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against their city, accused of knowingly allowing residents drink the contaminated water for six months in 2015, Mother Jones reported Saturday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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"Defendants' actions allegedly deprived Plaintiffs of clean water and guileless information," he said. "These deprivations, while grievous, do not infringe upon any deeply rooted constitutional right."

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

One more reason why Red States tend to be hell holes.

You'll drink your lead and like it.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 11:58 AM | Reply

He's reading the modern, "of, by, and for the Corporation" version.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-06 01:55 PM | Reply

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump told residents of Jackson, Mississippi on Friday they have no right to water untainted by lead

Flint Water Jeff approves.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 05:39 PM | Reply

According to Census.gov 82.0% of residents in Jackson, Mississippi are black or African American.

I wonder if that federal judge is racially biased. Ya' think?

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-06 06:22 PM | Reply

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump told residents of Jackson, Mississippi on Friday they have no right to water

Black American residents make up approximately 82% of the total population in the city of Jackson, Mississippi.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 06:23 PM | Reply

Lead in drinking water is great! It makes people dumber so they flunk out of school faster, and then join the workforce, shackled to low wage jobs for the rest of their lives. It does come with an increase in violent crime but our prisons are here for them.
-little known part of Project 2025'

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-06 06:37 PM | Reply

I don't suppose this case will ever make it to the U.S. Supremes.

THAT would be interesting.

The local yokel doesn't seem to think that "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" covers safe, uncontaminated drinking water.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-06 06:50 PM | Reply

"Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain."

Friedrich von Schiller

#8 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-09-06 09:17 PM | Reply

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