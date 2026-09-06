Trump Judge: Let Them Drink Lead

|
Sunday, September 06, 2026
A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump told residents of Jackson, Mississippi on Friday they have no right to water untainted by lead, according to a new report. Kurt Engelhardt, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against their city, accused of knowingly allowing residents drink the contaminated water for six months in 2015, Mother Jones reported Saturday.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
"Defendants' actions allegedly deprived Plaintiffs of clean water and guileless information," he said. "These deprivations, while grievous, do not infringe upon any deeply rooted constitutional right."
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy