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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Republican Governor Employs Undocumented Workers: Investigation

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is facing pushback from the challengers to his reelection bid over his immigration stance as a new Flatwater Free Press investigation states his family ag operation has long hired undocumented laborers.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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Gov. Jim Pillen of Nebraska has aligned himself with President Trump's anti-immigrant agenda. But for more than a decade, his hog business has employed undocumented laborers, The New York Times and The Flatwater Free Press found. nyti.ms/4h39V4B

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 5:25 PM Â· Sep 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Employs them and from time to time sleeps with a few.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-09 01:58 PM | Reply

Quelle surprise.

Did Trump hire illegals on any of his properties? (November 2025)
factually.co

... Reporting spanning 2016-2025 documents multiple instances where Trump Organization properties employed people who lacked legal work authorization or where contractors used undocumented labor -- including claims that more than 100 undocumented workers were used at Bedminster during construction and that a roving construction crew with undocumented members worked on many Trump properties [1] [2]. ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 02:08 PM | Reply

Laws are for the little people

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-09 06:51 PM | Reply

So did Trump.

With the GOP it's always "Don't do as I do, do as I say".

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 07:53 AM | Reply

All this show about ICE thugs dragging down immigrants and others who get in their way, and nothing about the employers who exploit these workers. Want controlled immigration? Go after the employers ...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-10 10:37 AM | Reply

Pillar will be frog-marched ... .

... on the 12th of never.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-10 10:42 AM | Reply

^Pillen

Damned auto-correct.

(And my editing skills)

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-10 10:44 AM | Reply

Deport him just like Trump does with those he employs.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-10 10:44 AM | Reply

I'll do you all one better than that.........here is an illegal who murdered a co-worker

www.kwch.com

The Kansas attorney general is going to prosecute the case.....against the worker.

What do you expect to happen to the employer?

other than their insurance being drug into it......which is going to happen for sure. Oh, and OSHA has been there already. we'll see what they do.

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 10:48 AM | Reply

Yawn! Oh my! Another Republican hypocrit. I'm so shocked!

#10 | Posted by danni at 2026-09-10 12:05 PM | Reply

Shouldn't this make him "your guy"?

#11 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-10 02:13 PM | Reply

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